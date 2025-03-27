Texas Senate Passes Death Penalty with Super Majority Bipartisan Support

Legislation Expands Capital Murder Protections to Child Victims Aged 10–15

Austin, TX – In a powerful show of unity, the Texas Senate today passed Senate Bill 990 (SB 990) with super majority bipartisan support, 26-5. SB 990, authored by Senator Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston) advances a major effort to strengthen the state’s capital murder statute by raising the age threshold for capital murder eligibility from, under 10 to under 15 years old. This Legislation would ensure offenders who murder children aged 10 to 15 can face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

The bill was filed in response to the heartbreaking murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in June 2024. During Senate hearings, Jocelyn’s mother and April Aguirre, widowed aunt of 11-year-old Arlene Alvarez, gave emotional testimony in support: “Why are we having mercy on monsters?” In addition, SB 990 is a direct response of the gap that “Lauren’s Law” tried to close, where SB 990 aims to fill that gap.

“We’re all tired of the continuing slaughter of our innocent children.” Senator Bettencourt stated. “If you kill our Texas kids, you’ll be doing more than just time— you’ll be subject to the death penalty,” He added.

Key Provisions of SB 990:

Expands Capital Murder Eligibility

Stronger Sentencing for Convicted Offenders

Closes Legal Loopholes and Gaps

Enhances Prosecutorial Tools

“What I hope is that Jocelyn and Maria’s deaths are not in vain, that there is a deterrence in the future. If we save just one child because of this…”Senator Bettencourt said. “There is just horrific evil out there that has to be stopped, and the slaughter of innocents has to stop.” He concluded.

SB 990 has received broad support from law enforcement, prosecutors, and victims’ advocacy groups who see it as a critical tool in the fight for justice and deterrence.

With Senate passage secured, SB 990 now moves to the Texas House for further consideration, with the goal of being signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott.