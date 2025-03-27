TDLR Closes Round Rock Massage Establishment For Suspected Human Trafficking

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has issued a six-month emergency closure order effective March 19, 2025, that closes a massage establishment in Round Rock for suspected human trafficking.

Xihui Peng and Jisheng Spa LLC, the owner/operator of ML Massage, 3001 Joe DiMaggio Blvd., Suite 650B, in Round Rock, was ordered to halt operations at the establishment and are prohibited from operating a different massage establishment at that location.

A joint investigation with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Organized Crime Unit revealed evidence that the establishment was offering sexual services. A TDLR inspection found an employee living in the establishment, as well as a fraudulent massage therapist license.

The employee had been working at the establishment for a short time. She was from California and had not been told before arriving at the establishment that she would be required to provide sexual services to customers. On busy days she serviced customers back-to-back all day. Without transportation or familiarity with the area, she was unable to leave the establishment where she lived and worked.

HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the legislation proposed by Rep. Benjamin Bumgarner and Sen. Phil King, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.