Final Conceptual Design of MacGregor Park Renovations Revealed

The design was created by internationally renowned design firm Hood Design Studio and creative director Walter Hood following extensive community engagement

HOUSTON – March 27, 2025 – Houston Parks Board, in partnership with the City of Houston’s Parks and Recreation Department (HPARD), and with support from Kinder Foundation, proudly unveiled the final conceptual design for the MacGregor Park improvement project at a public meeting held on the evening of March 26 at the park’s storied basketball pavilion. Led by award-winning Hood Design Studio, under the direction of landscape designer Walter Hood, the design reflects the importance of active recreation that anchors the park today while incorporating enhanced native landscapes. Over the course of the project, residents, stakeholders, and park users have been invited to provide feedback on the design to ensure the project embodies the collective vision of the park’s surrounding communities. As a result, the team had 2,500 interactions with the local community throughout 18 public engagement opportunities, including meetings, surveys, and interactive workshops.

“Houston Parks Board is deeply grateful for the community’s support and for working with the team to help craft the park’s design,” said Beth White, President and CEO, Houston Parks Board. “We’re proud that the design will enhance and enable easier access to the amenities and features that have made the park the historic space it is today. While there is much work ahead, we are excited to continue working alongside all stakeholders to create a reimagined MacGregor Park that will be cherished for years to come.”

“Kinder Foundation is thrilled to support the renovation of this beloved community park into a more vibrant, accessible space for all to enjoy. This project is consistent with the long-term goal of our foundation to expand and maintain urban greenspace in the city of Houston for the benefit of all its citizens,” said Nancy Kinder, President and CEO of Kinder Foundation. “We commend the collaborative, community-driven approach for this project, and we’re eager to see the design vision transform into a reality.”

A key design objective is integrating nature into the park more effectively. The design acknowledges the native landscapes – including prairies and post oak savannah – present before MacGregor Park was a park and uses that ecological diversity to create unique moments throughout the 65-acre park. A central promenade will be created to unify the various park components, providing a central focus point for all activities and park users. An exciting feature along the promenade will be a new natural amphitheater, which will provide open seating for performances and civic gatherings. In addition, the project team prioritized adding elements that enable the park to be used at any time of the day year-round — which will be aided by planting an abundance of new shade trees and providing other opportunities for quiet reflection.

An expanded walking trail around the park perimeter and the incorporation of smaller walking trails to connect with the existing Brays Bayou Greenway trail network, which currently has over 38 miles of uninterrupted trails open to date, will further enhance the park. In addition, a new, all-inclusive, ADA-accessible playground will be constructed to offer a place for all ages and abilities to enjoy.

Thanks to the community’s involvement, the design preserves and enhances the amenities that are core to the identity of the park and its users, such as the Homer Ford Tennis Center. A long-time community anchor and site for numerous tournaments, the Tennis Center’s renovations, which were shaped by a community focus group, protect its unique and cherished features, including the existing pine grove adjacent to it. Once complete, this will be one of the largest tennis centers in the city, improving the space for current users while upgrading amenities to attract new tournaments and house spectators. The project will also construct new courts for pickleball within the Tennis Center, providing additional recreational options for all ages.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza will also be refurbished, keeping the monument in its original location by the MLK “Tree of Life.” The area surrounding the monument will add seating and shade through the addition of a new grove of trees, which will act as another gateway into the park.

“MacGregor Park holds generations of memories — a place where culture, history, and community converge. We sought to preserve its legacy through the layering of preservation and cultural programming while creating spaces that invite new stories to unfold,” said Walter Hood, Creative Director, Hood Design Studio. “In doing so, we also will bring forth the recognition that MacGregor sits on the banks of Brays Bayou. By introducing new ecologies to the park, the cultural and athletic heritage of the park will become enmeshed with an ecological story. The renovated park will act as a bridge between past and future, honoring those who came before while welcoming the next generation to shape its evolving story, all amongst a native ecology.”

Houston Parks Board is leading the charge to address gaps in park equity across the city and ensure all Houstonians have access to quality greenspace. The transformative renovation is a collaborative, public-private partnership effort involving multiple funding partners. This includes a $27 million catalyst gift from Kinder Foundation, as well as contributions from The Brown Foundation, Inc., Texas Children’s Hospital, and The Fondren Foundation. Additional funding for the project comes from the City of Houston, which contributed $6.5 million. Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) 7 will contribute $4 million and a $4 million Community Project Funding Grant was sponsored by the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Plus, a $10 million grant was received from the U.S. Department of the Interior through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) program to support the renovation of the culturally significant park.

A critical component of the project is the agreement for long-term maintenance of this jewel of the Houston Parks and Recreation system. Following the renovations, maintenance will be funded through a public-private partnership between Houston Parks Board and the City of Houston Parks and Recreation Department, ensuring day-to-day cleaning and capital repair and replacement funding is secured for decades to come.

“Our steadfast dedication to enriching our parks is matched by our heartfelt gratitude for the remarkable support from our partners in transforming MacGregor Park for the community,” said Kenneth Allen, Director, Houston Parks and Recreation Department. “The $6.5 million public investment is a testament to the city’s enduring commitment to safeguarding the beauty and vibrancy of MacGregor Park.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026, with improvements completed by the end of 2028. A standards committee, including representatives from the City of Houston, Kinder Foundation, HPARD, and Houston Parks Board, will oversee the design and construction to ensure the project aligns with the community’s vision and long-term sustainability.

For additional details regarding MacGregor Park and to stay informed of the latest updates, visit https://houstonparksboard.org/macgregor-park/.