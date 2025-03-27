Celebrate Sping at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

WHAT: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s invites families to celebrate spring by offering free photos with the Easter Bunny at all retail locations*. Families are encouraged to make a free booking online to join the Easter Express line and will receive a FREE, studio-quality 4×6 color photo. Photo package upgrades will also be available. After visiting the Easter Bunny, families will receive a free Bass Easter Egg with prize, while supplies last.
WHEN: April 5-6 and April 12-20, 2025. Photo hours*:

  • Saturday, April 5: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 6: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 12: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 13: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Monday, April 14 – Thursday, April 17: 5 – 8 p.m.
  • Friday, April 18: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 19: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, April 20: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations across North America**
For a full list of retail locations, visit basspro.com/stores
COST: FREE
SHOP: Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is the place to shop for Easter basket gifts for the whole family. Hop in to the nearest retail location for spring-inspired gifts, including:

Visit basspro.com/easter or cabelas.com/easter for more information and click on your local store for more details.

*Hours may vary by store
**Excludes Bass Pro Shops World Wide Sportsman retail location in Islamorada, Fla.