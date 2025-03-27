Celebrate Sping at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s

|WHAT:
|Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s invites families to celebrate spring by offering free photos with the Easter Bunny at all retail locations*. Families are encouraged to make a free booking online to join the Easter Express line and will receive a FREE, studio-quality 4×6 color photo. Photo package upgrades will also be available. After visiting the Easter Bunny, families will receive a free Bass Easter Egg with prize, while supplies last.
|WHEN:
|April 5-6 and April 12-20, 2025. Photo hours*:
- Saturday, April 5: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday, April 6: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Saturday, April 12: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday, April 13: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Monday, April 14 – Thursday, April 17: 5 – 8 p.m.
- Friday, April 18: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 19: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday, April 20: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|WHERE:
|Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations across North America**
For a full list of retail locations, visit basspro.com/stores
|COST:
|FREE
|SHOP:
|Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s is the place to shop for Easter basket gifts for the whole family. Hop in to the nearest retail location for spring-inspired gifts, including:
- The Bass Pro Shops Rechargeable Bass Bubble Blaster for just $24.99.
- Soft and Cuddly Plush Toys are perfect additions to any Easter basket. Choose from new animals, like Faye Goldfinch, Denim Blue Jay, Nectar Hummingbird, Kady Grasshopper, or Shelby Snail.
- Top off your Easter baskets with the stylish Bass Pro Shops Trucker Cap for only $5.99. Available in over 15 colors, these caps are perfect for all ages.
- The Bass Pro Shops Kids Water Bottle with Straw Lid is leakproof and holds 14 oz, perfect for fueling outdoor activities.
- Encourage imaginative play with Bass Pro Shops Fishing Adventure Playsets, made for a variety of outdoor interests, including trucks, boats and horses.
Visit basspro.com/easter or cabelas.com/easter for more information and click on your local store for more details.
*Hours may vary by store
**Excludes Bass Pro Shops World Wide Sportsman retail location in Islamorada, Fla.