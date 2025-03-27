April is Texas State Parks Month at Whole Earth Provision Co.

AUSTIN – For the 14th year, Whole Earth Provision Co. will celebrate State Parks Month by hosting a fund drive to support Texas State Parks.

The Texas-based travel, adventure and nature store will collect donations at its six store locations to help parks finance initiatives like enhanced visitor programs and park trail maps.

This year’s funds will combine with proceeds from the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, held March 22 at The Paramount Theatre in Austin.

Donations to Texas State Parks throughout the Whole Earth partnership now total more than $317,800.

“A tip of the hat to our Texas State Parks!” said Jack Jones, founder of Whole Earth Provision Co. “From coastal beaches and Piney Woods on to west Texas mountains and canyons, and from the Rio Grande to the dark skies of the Panhandle, our parks offer us access to places of natural beauty and recreational opportunities to refresh our spirits and to create treasured memories. We hope Texans will join us in supporting our state parks.”

Throughout April, customers visiting stores in Austin, Dallas, Houston or San Antonio can donate to Texas State Parks at checkout.

For a $5 or more donation, customers will receive a limited-edition sticker pack. For a $20 donation, they receive the sticker pack plus a $5 Texas State Parks gift card, good for fees or purchases at any Texas State Park. For a $50 or more donation, customers receive a THC Provisions and Whole Earth exclusive Texas parks snapback hat or a copy of Texas State Parks: The First 100 Years by George Bristol, plus a $5 Texas State Parks gift card and the limited-edition sticker pack. Supplies for the exclusive snapback hat and book are limited. Donations of any amount are welcome.

Additionally, park rangers will be at Whole Earth stores from 2-4 p.m. on April 13 to answer questions about activities people can enjoy in state parks: swimming, hiking, fishing, camping, nature walks, paddling, stargazing, mountain biking and more.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing partnership and generous donations from Whole Earth Provision Co. and their customers,” said Rodney Franklin, Texas State Parks director. “Not only does Whole Earth help raise awareness of the Texas State Park system, but their efforts result in real benefits that impact visitors directly and enriches their park experience. Their support has been instrumental in our ongoing efforts to connect every Texan with their state parks.”

Multiple state parks are located near Texas’ major urban areas. Twelve state parks are within an hour’s drive of Austin, nine are within an hour’s drive of San Antonio, eight within a 60-minute drive of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, and four parks are an hour or less from Houston. Mild weather and blooming wildflowers make spring the ideal time to visit any of these parks.

Find more information about visiting state parks on the Texas State Parks website.

Whole Earth is a family-owned, homegrown Texas original with six stores in four cities: Austin, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, as well as an online store. For over 50 years, Whole Earth has been outfitting adventurers, travelers, nature lovers, families, backyard loungers and active urbanites with high-quality travel and casual clothing, shoes, accessories, toys, books, gifts, gadgets and gear for everyday living and adventures near and far, from Kerrville to Kilimanjaro.