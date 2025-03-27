AgriLife Extension Pecan Tree Grafting Clinic

Turn your pecan trees into improved varieties for better production and nut quality!

A Pecan Tree Grafting Clinic will be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 10am – 2pm. Join County Extension Horticulture Agent, Joseph (Jody) Taylor and learn grafting techniques and instruction provided by Dr. Monte Nesbitt, Associate Professor & Extension Specialist. Attendees will have indoor instruction followed by hands-on outdoor demonstrations.

Pre-registration of $25.00 per person is required and may done online with credit card at https://graftingclinic2025_04.eventbrite.com or exact cash or check can be brought to the AgriLife Extension Office at 1402 Band Road, Rosenberg, TX 77471. The location of the event will be in Fort Bend County and location details will be sent to each pre-paid registrant the Monday before. The deadline to register is noon on April 21st. For general questions, please call 281-342-3034.