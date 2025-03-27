Join Texas A&M AgriLife Extension-Fort Bend County for the 2025 South Texas Agriculture Symposium on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 8am – 12:30 pm. The Symposium will kick off with a “meet-and-greet” breakfast with County Extension Horticulture Agent, Jospeh (Jody) Taylor, followed by short, but impactful presentations from south Texas based specialists streamed virtually to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office.

Topics covered will be Small Acreage Opportunities, The Relevance of Income Diversification in Farm Production, Parasite Control in Goats and Sheep, Knowing Your Plants: Creating a Farm/Ranch Herbarium, Managing to Maximize Rainfall Infiltration, Things to Watch Out for with Generic Herbicides, Increasing Your Cowherd’s Profitability with a Controlled Breeding Season, What Mineral Supplement(s) Does My Cowherd Need?, Vultures: Love Them or Hate Them?, Using Drones on Ranches, What’s That Fungus?, The Challenges of Growing Citrus, The Corn-Leaf Hopper, The Economics of Grain Storage Decisions, and Watering and Fertilizing Fruit Trees.

A $15.00 pre-registration fee is required and may done online with credit card at https://agsymposium2025.eventbrite.com or exact cash or check can be brought to the AgriLife Extension Office at 1402 Band Road, Rosenberg, TX 77471. Register no later than noon, April 25th. For general questions, please call 281-342-3034.