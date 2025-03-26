TiE Houston and Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce Partner to Invest

$100,000 in Veteran-Owned Business at Rice University Veterans Business Battle

Houston, TX – (March 25, 2025) – TiE Houston and the Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce (HRVCC) proudly announce their collaboration in the 2025 Rice University Veterans Business Battle, culminating in a joint investment award of $100,000 in On Guard, a veteran-owned business specializing in on-demand security services.

The Rice University Veterans Business Battle is a prestigious annual event that provides veteran entrepreneurs with a platform to showcase their business ideas and compete for investment capital. This year, TiE Houston and HRVCC combined resources to support these entrepreneurs, reflecting their commitment to fostering veteran-led innovation and business development.

Dave Weaver, President of the HRVCC says, “The Rice Veterans Business Battle & the HRVCC Veterans Business EXPO is an amazing event that bring Veteran Owned Businesses from around the country that are on the cutting edge of industry, great networking with other Veteran Business Owners & Entrepreneurs. HRVCC’s partnership with RICE Veterans Business Battle is a natural fit that will continue to grow the Veteran Business Economy and must attend event every year.”

On Guard, the recipient of the $100,000 investment award, offers a user-friendly app that enables individuals and businesses to easily hire commissioned law enforcement officers for security services. By simplifying the process of finding, booking, and paying for security, On Guard addresses a critical need in the market, providing peace of mind to its clients. In addition to the investment award for On Guard, TiE Houston and HRVCC recognized Backyard Banger as an honorable mention and second choice for the award. Backyard Banger has developed the world’s first garden hose kitchen and wet bar on wheels, featuring a built-in sink, refrigerator, and ample space for preparation and storage. This innovative product enhances outdoor cooking experiences without the need for permanent installations.

TiE Houston is a global entrepreneurship organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation. With a focus on giving back to the community, TiE Houston aims to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The Houston Regional Veterans Chamber of Commerce is committed to serving the veteran business community in the Houston region. By providing resources, networking opportunities, and advocacy, HRVCC empowers veteran entrepreneurs to succeed in their business endeavors.

This partnership between TiE Houston and HRVCC exemplifies a shared dedication to supporting veteran entrepreneurs and promoting innovation within the community.

For more information visit: www.HVRC.org