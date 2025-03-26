Maud Marks Branch Library—May Programs

The following free programs will take place in person at the Maud Marks Library during the month of May. Please call 832-927-7860 for further information.

Book Sale

The Friends of the Maud Marks Library will hold their book sale on Saturday, May 31, from 10 AM-4 PM. There is a large selection of hardback fiction and nonfiction, as well as children’s books, paperbacks and other hidden gems. We will also be hosting a Friends Members-Only preview on Friday, May 30, from 4 PM-5:30 PM. All items sell for rock bottom prices.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Massed Expression in Ikebana

Celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Saturday, May 10, 2 PM, with a family program on Ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arrangement. Join us for flower arrangement demonstrations themed – “Mass”. Mass is one of the important elements of Ikebana compositions which we will be exploring in this program. It is a way of creating arrangements by assembling the plant materials close together into a certain shape, creating an artistic tension & intrigue for the viewer.

Teen Anime Club

Teens 6th – 12th grades come hang out with your fellow fans as we practice manga art, watch anime shows, and sample Japanese snacks. Tuesday, May 6, 4:30 PM- 5:30 PM.

Teen and Tween After-School Game Day

Tweens and teens, grades 4th—12th come play Uno, Exploding Kittens, and all the games, including CHESS, Thursday, May 8, 4:30 PM-5:30 PM.

Teen Time Mental Health Awareness Craft!

Teens 6th – 12th grades come make a bath bomb to unwind for Mental Health Awareness in May! Snacks and supplies included and always free. Tuesday, May 13, 4:30-5:30 PM.

Tween Time Mental Health Awareness Craft!

Tweens 4th – 5th grades come make a bath bomb to unwind for Mental Health Awareness in May! Snacks and supplies included and always free. Thursday, May 15, 4:30-5:30 PM.

Cricut Orientation

This orientation session on Monday, May 5, at 5:30 PM will instruct participants on how to use the Cricut in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the Cricut machines at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will also receive the Cricut and Cricut Air badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

Laser Cutter Orientation

This orientation session on Saturday, May 3, at 10 AM will instruct participants on how to use the laser cutter in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the laser cutters at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will receive the Laser Cutter and Dremel DigiLab LC40 badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

3D Printer Orientation

This orientation session on Friday, May 9, at 4 PM will instruct participants on how to use the 3D printer in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the 3D printers at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will receive the 3D Printer and Dremel DigiLab 3D45 badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!

ADULT DIY Workshop

Join us on Tuesday, May 13, at 2 PM to celebrate Asian American Heritage Month. We will create decoupaged paper fans featuring designs and symbols of Asian American culture. Registration is required for this event and seating is limited. Sign up online today!

Booked This Afternoon

Booked This Afternoon meets in person on the second Thursday of the month , May 8, at 2 PM. This month we will be discussing Banyan Moon by Thoa Thai.

Timeless Travelers: Dacamera’s A Little Day Music

Seniors 55+ are invited to join the Maud Marks Library’s Timeless Travelers program for a trip to visit the Dacamera’s A Little Day Music performance in the grand foyer at the Wortham Theater Center. The series features a variety of chamber music and jazz, presented in an accessible, one-hour concert format. The bus will be departing on Wednesday, May 7, from 10 AM–3 PM.

Registration runs April 21-April 26, 2025. Timeless Travelers is a program series promoting educational and cultural enrichment for senior adults. Once a month, we will take free bus trips across southeast Texas to experience the culture and history of this great state. The only requirement is that you are old enough to attend (55+). Thanks to the Friends of the Maud Marks Library for sponsoring this series.

“Read & Rhyme Storytime” – Pre-school Storytime

This program, offered on Tuesdays, May 6 & May 13, at 10:15 AM, provides children (ages 3-5) with early literacy skills through oral language, phonological awareness and print recognition.

Crafts and/or coloring sheets will be provided for children at the end of story time.

PreSchool Explorers

Children ages 2 ½ to 5 are invited to come to the Maud Marks Library on Tuesdays, May 6 & May 13, at 11:15 AM as we learn about the world. There will be plenty of stations for science and sensory exploration as we experience different senses. No registration is required.

“Patty Cake Infant Time” – Baby Storytime

Join us for an interactive early literacy experience for infants and their caretakers on Wednesdays, May 7 and May 14, at 10:15 AM or 11:15 AM. This program geared to 3-17 months features nursery rhymes, songs, books, and fingerplays!

“Totally Toddler Time” – Toddler Storytime

Toddler Time provides a fun early literacy experience for toddlers aged 18– 35 months on Thursdays, May 1, May8, and May 15, at 10:15 AM or 11:15 AM. Toddlers participate through songs, finger plays, shared reading, parachute fun and group activities. Please arrive 15 minutes before the program to receive a ticket which will be used to attend the program.

Wednesday Wonders

Come to the library and let your imagination soar as you explore STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) with crafts and activities. This month on Wednesdays, May 7 & May 14, at 4:30 PM, the Maud Marks Branch Library will host Wednesday Wonders for ages 6-11. These programs normally last about one hour. All necessary materials are provided.

