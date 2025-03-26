Making School History, Two Mayde Creek High School Seniors Net Full Scholarships to Top Colleges

KATY, TX [March 25, 2025] – For the first time in school history, two Mayde Creek High School students have received the prestigious QuestBridge Match Scholarship in the same year, earning full four-year scholarships to top American universities. Valeria Rodriguez will attend the University of Chicago and plans to study molecular engineering, and Addmyra Robles will attend Rice University to major in political science.

The scholarship, valued at more than $325,000, provides funding for the students’ tuition and fees, housing and food, books, supplies and travel expenses.

“We are so proud of both Valeria and Addmyra for working hard over their years in high school to earn this scholarship,” said Mayde Creek Principal Lizzie Herring. “It is a big deal for us to have two recipients in the same year and both are very deserving of this honor.”

QuestBridge does more than just provide full-ride scholarships to students but also matches them with some of the nation’s top universities and colleges. And once students matriculate, they are also provided support for the students as they move through college.

QuestBridge works to provide high-achieving students from low-income backgrounds with access to top American universities through full-ride scholarships, college preparation programs and resources.

Mayde Creek High School Students Named QuestBridge Match Winners Photo Gallery