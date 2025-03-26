Harris County Sheriff’s Office Launches “Sheriff’s Connection: Driven to Justice” – Episode 2 Highlights Solved Hit-and-Run Case of Caitlin Von McCall

HOUSTON, TX — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is proud to present Episode 2 of its “Sheriff’s Connection: Driven to Justice” video series. This episode highlights the story of Caitlin Von McCall, a victim of a tragic hit-and-run crash that occurred on February 22, 2025. The crash left her family devastated and has forever altered their lives. This episode also emphasizes the relentless dedication of Harris County investigators, who worked tirelessly to identify the suspected driver responsible for Caitlin’s death.

On the night of the crash, Caitlin was walking near her home when a white-over-gold Chevrolet Suburban struck her. According to Investigator Alexander Kampf, Caitlin was walking to a local gas station when the vehicle hit her.

The driver briefly stopped before fleeing the scene, continuing westbound and turning into a nearby gas station before driving northbound. Investigator Kampf explained that after analyzing the debris and car parts left at the scene, they identified the vehicle as an early 2000s model Chevrolet Suburban. Witness testimony and surveillance footage helped investigators piece together the crash details and locate the suspected driver.

The vehicle was found with its VIN number tampered with, a deliberate attempt to destroy evidence. The suspected driver, Priscilla Vasquez, was arrested and charged with felony tampering/fabricating physical evidence and has since been charged with failure to stop and render aid collision, causing death. Under Texas law, fleeing the scene of a deadly wreck is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

“Our investigators are committed to relentlessly pursuing justice for victims like Caitlin. While no arrest can undo the pain the family feels, we will continue our work to bring closure and hold those responsible accountable,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “This case is a testament to the dedication of our team and the importance of community support in solving these heartbreaking crimes.”