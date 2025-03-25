Young Scientists Recognized Among   City’s Best at Regional Science Fair

KATY, TX [March 25, 2025] – Ten of Katy ISD’s budding scientists were recognized for their research and achievement at this year’s Science & Engineering Fair of Houston (SEFH), held last month at the Fort Bend Epicenter. The event celebrates the scientific research of secondary students in life sciences, physical sciences and engineering. Ten of Katy ISD’s budding scientists were recognized for their research and achievement at this year’s Science & Engineering Fair of Houston (SEFH), held last month at the Fort Bend Epicenter. The event celebrates the scientific research of secondary students in life sciences, physical sciences and engineering.

SEFH is the regional science fair for Harris County and the surrounding 22 counties, and first and second place winners will advance to the Texas State Science & Engineering Fair, which will be held later this month at Texas A&M University.

Among this year’s winners, Tompkins High School’s May Espinola was named a Grand Award winner in the Senior Physical Sciences category and her project has automatically advanced to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Brothers Arsh and Aarush Kudariya were both named winners in their respective fields and categories.

“We are so proud of these students for placing at the regional fair because there are highly-accomplished young researchers across our region,” said Danielle Sanchez, Director of GT and Advanced Academics in Katy ISD. “I’d like to recognize their families and educators for helping these students earn this outstanding achievement.”

The following Katy ISD students were named 2025 SEFH winners: