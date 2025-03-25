Young Scientists Recognized Among   City’s Best at Regional Science Fair

KATY, TX [March 25, 2025] – Ten of Katy ISD’s budding scientists were recognized for their research and achievement at this year’s Science & Engineering Fair of Houston (SEFH), held last month at the Fort Bend Epicenter. The event celebrates the scientific research of secondary students in life sciences, physical sciences and engineering.
SEFH is the regional science fair for Harris County and the surrounding 22 counties, and first and second place winners will advance to the Texas State Science & Engineering Fair, which will be held later this month at Texas A&M University.
Among this year’s winners, Tompkins High School’s May Espinola was named a Grand Award winner in the Senior Physical Sciences category and her project has automatically advanced to the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair. Brothers Arsh and Aarush Kudariya were both named winners in their respective fields and categories.
“We are so proud of these students for placing at the regional fair because there are highly-accomplished young researchers across our region,” said Danielle Sanchez, Director of GT and Advanced Academics in Katy ISD. “I’d like to recognize their families and educators for helping these students earn this outstanding achievement.”
The following Katy ISD students were named 2025 SEFH winners:
Name
School
Division
Category
Project Title
Place
Arsh Kudariya
Beckendorff Junior High
Junior
Physics and Astronomy
Leveraging Computational Fluid Dynamics for Real-Time Pipe Diagnostics Through Reynolds Number Analysis
1st Place
Vatsal Sharda
Cinco Ranch High School
Senior
Embedded Systems
ImpairiLink: A novel, machine-learning based attentiveness and navigation aid system for the blind/impaired using haptic technology
1st Place
May Espinola
Tompkins High School
Senior
Systems Software
Unobstructing voice for the deaf: A real-time centered signed language recognition system
1st Place
Diya Rajkumar
Tays Junior High
Junior
Chemistry
Computational Simulations of Antibody Binding to VAPB Receptors for Targeted Therapy in Medulloblastoma
2nd Place
Aarush Kudariya
Seven Lakes High School
Senior
Biochemistry and Microbiology
Targeting pMHC: A Novel Tripartite In-Silico Approach for Liposome-Aided Ultralong Antibody Therapy in Colorectal Cancer Variants
2nd Place
Rishan Hemrajani, Suchay Kommisetty and Jay Sahni
Jordan High School
Senior
Energy and Transportation
Optimization of Solar Cells through Simulation of a Quantum Dot Buffer Layer
3rd Place
Andy Long
Seven Lakes High School
Senior
Physics and Astronomy
Numerical Transition Radiation Simulations for Electron Beam Structure Analysis and Machine Learning Modeling
3rd Place
Alexander Park
Cinco Ranch High School
Senior
Embedded Systems
Developing a low-cost Peltier-element-based Precision Temperature Controller PCB
Honorable Mention
Science and Engineering Fair of Houston 2025 Photo Gallery