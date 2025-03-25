Leah Adams Pruitt, Vice President of Engagement for The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center, Named One of 50 Most Influential Women of Houston of 2024

HOUSTON, Texas (March 25, 2025) — Leah Adams Pruitt, vice president of engagement with The Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medicine, has been named by Houston Woman Magazine as one of Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2024. Adams Pruitt joined the Institute in November 2019. She oversees internal and external communications initiatives for the Institute while also establishing strategic partnerships that advance awareness of the Institute’s mission and four centers of excellence. She is a resident of The Heights area of Houston.

“Leah Adams Pruitt’s recognition as one of Houston’s Top 50 Women is not just a personal win — it’s a powerful affirmation of the impact that spiritual leadership can have in our community. At the Institute for Spirituality and Health, we are honored to have her as one of our executive-level influencers. Leah’s voice, vision, and values inspire us all to lead with purpose and compassion,” commented Sonya Sloan, M.D., vice chair of the Institute’s board of trustees.

The Institute’s mission is to enhance well-being by exploring the relationship between spirituality and health. Established in 1955 as the first chaplaincy at the Texas Medical Center, the Institute advances this mission by engaging in education, research, and direct service programs. The organization is guided by the recognition that humans are spiritual beings and that healthcare should reflect this reality.

“I am humbled to have been chosen by Beverly Denver and the Houston Woman Magazine staff as one of Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2024. Countless women in the greater Houston area and around the world contribute every day in the workplace, at home and with causes that we care deeply about,” Adams Pruitt said. “The Institute has been making a positive difference for 70 years, and I am proud of the work that we do. I am thankful that our Institute has entrusted me with fostering meaningful relationships and sharing our programs to benefit other.”

Each of the honorees was nominated for inclusion on the “50 Women of Influence” list by a reader of Houston Woman Magazine and then selected by the staff of the publication.

“Those selected as Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2024 have earned an enviable reputation for their expertise in a particular field or arena. They are knowledgeable and credible. The thoughts and actions of these women influence the thoughts and actions of others. It is our distinct pleasure to introduce these remarkable women to our readers and to others in our community,” commented Beverly Denver, founder and publisher of Houston Woman Magazine.

About the 50 Most Influential Women of Houston

Since 2009, Houston Woman Magazine has published an annual, keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of the Year. Denver and the Houston Woman Magazine staff hosted a celebration dinner on Thursday, March 20, at the Junior League of Houston. More 340 honorees and their supporters, many past honorees, elected officials and local celebrities attended the event.

The Honorable John Whitmire, Mayor of the City of Houston, attended as a special guest and speaker. During the event, Mayor Whitmire presented Denver with a proclamation declaring March 20, 2025, as Houston Woman Magazine Day. The proclamation recognizes and honors the publication’s 21st anniversary and its dedication to informing, inspiring and connecting successful Houston women.

Copies of the keepsake edition featuring Houston’s 50 Most Influential Women of 2024 were released at the event and were mailed to subscribers of Houston Woman Magazine. Additional copies are available for purchase for $10 per copy by calling 713-780-2098.

A digital copy of the keepsake issue has been posted to the magazine’s social media channels and is available now for viewing via the link here: https://online.fliphtml5.com/lctmo/waly/

About the Institute for Spirituality and Health at the Texas Medical Center

The Institute is an independent, interfaith organization established in 1955. A founding member of the world-renowned Texas Medical Center, the Institute has made a meaningful difference by cultivating heart and humanity in healthcare. The Institute will celebrate a major milestone in May 2025 as it prepares for its 70th anniversary. Over the past seven decades, the Institute has emerged as a pioneering institution at the intersection of faith, medicine, and mental health. Driven by the belief that healthcare must nurture the body, mind, and spirit, the Institute has engaged in decades of mission-focused community education.

The Institute for Spirituality and Health’s mission is to enhance well-being by exploring the relationship between spirituality and health. The Institute advances this mission through education, research, and direct service programs, guided by its four centers of excellence: the Rabbi Samuel E. Karff Center for Healthcare Professionals, the Center for Body, Spirit, and Mind, the Center for End-of-Life and Aging, and the Center for Faith and Public Health.

For more information about the Institute, visit https://www.spiritualityandhealth.org/.