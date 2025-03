Please join us for the Katy Chapter of AARP meeting Tuesday, April 8th, at Midway BBQ, 6191Highway Blvd., in Katy. The meeting will begin at 6:30 P.M. with a short meeting and announcements. Entertainment will be provided by The Two Man Band (Byron Hunter and Shang Shepard). They specialize in old school Rock,Pop, R&B and Motown.

Visitors are welcome. Please allow time to purchase any food prior to the meeting.

Hope to see you there.