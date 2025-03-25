Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ Breaks All-Time Records: 2.7 million Attendees and 10 Record-Breaking Auctions

Record-Shattering Celebration Deepens Commitment to Agricultural Education and Texas Youth

MARCH 23, 2025 — HOUSTON — The 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo welcomed 2.7 million guests over the 23-day event, setting an all-time attendance record. This year’s event included nine first-time entertainers, 10 auction records, the induction of Luke Bryan into the Star Trail of Fame, Leon Coffee into the RODEOHOUSTON® Hall of Fame, and was gifted with incredible weather throughout the event.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo continues to represent the very best of our Texas traditions, bringing together our diverse community through exceptional entertainment, thrilling competitions, and educational experiences.” said Chris Boleman, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo president and CEO. “The incredible year 2025 has been a testament to what we can achieve together. None of this would be possible without the unwavering dedication and help from 35,000 volunteers across 109 committees, alongside our incredible donors and sponsors who share our vision of celebrating Western heritage while investing in the future of Texas youth and education. We are profoundly thankful for our community whose enthusiasm and support make this iconic celebration possible year after year.”

The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest, presented by Cotton Holdings, ran from Feb. 27 – March 1

March 1, followed by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo from March 4 – March 23, 2024.

2025 RODEO HIGHLIGHTS

Attendance

Total attendance for all activities on the grounds, 27 – March 1 (World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest and Feb. 27 – March 23, 2025 (Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo) reached a record breaking 2,735,695. In three days, the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest entertained 226,463 Showtime highest daily total attendance from 2025: Saturday, March 22, 2025 – 199,220 Saturday, March 15, 2025 – 183,240 Sunday, March 16, 2025 –173,202



Friday, March 14, 2025 – 155,603

Paid rodeo/concert attendance reached 1,305,284 Highest paid rodeo/concert performances from 2025: Saturday, March 22, 2025 – Brooks & Dunn – 71,256 Friday, March 21, 2025 – Parker McCollum – 71,218 Sunday, March 23, 2025 – Luke Bryan – 71,103 Friday, March 14, 2025 – Journey – 70,978 Tuesday, March 11, 2025 – Zach Top – 70, 865 Sunday, March 16, 2025 – Grupo Frontera – 70,775



RODEOHOUSTON®

RODEOHOUSTON awarded $2,533,500 million to its contestants

The 2025 RODEOHOUSTON Super Series invited the world’s top rodeo athletes to compete in eight traditional rodeo events. RODEOHOUSTON Super Series athletes competed for a share of $2,533,500 in prize Each event champion rode out of NRG Stadium with $65,000, plus winnings from the preliminary rounds. The 2025 RODEOHOUSTON Super Series Champions, with total money earned, are: Tie-Down Roping: Riley Webb, Denton, Texas, $73,500 Bareback Riding: Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, Texas, $71,000 Team Roping: Derrick Begay, Seba Dalkai, Arizona; Colter Todd, Willcox, Arizona, $143,500 Saddle Bronc Riding: Ryder Wright, Beaver, Utah, $72,750 Steer Wrestling: Tucker Allen, Ventura, California, $69,000 Barrel Racing: Kassie Mowry, Dublin, Texas, $73,000 Breakaway Roping: Taylor Munsell, Alva, Oklahoma, $70,125 Bull Riding: Tristen Hutchings, Monteview, Idaho, $73,000 360 contestants competed over the 20-day



RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame

Rodeo fans gathered on the second floor of the NRG Center on Sunday, March 9 to celebrate rodeo legend, Leon Coffee, as he was inducted into the RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame.

Coffee was named the 2025 Hall of Fame Inductee in The RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame recognizes individuals and animals for their impact on the success and longevity of the Rodeo. Future honorees may include past and present Rodeo contractor personnel, contestants, stock and stock contractors. To read more about his nomination, click here.

RODEOHOUSTON Star Trail of Fame

Luke Bryan was inducted into the Star Trail of Fame, making him the 11th entertainer to be honored with a gold plaque.

His 2025 performance on the star stage marked his 12th

He was one of four Star Trail of Fame artists to perform in

Bryan shares the wall with some of RODEOHOUSTON’s most popular and honored performers, including Alan Jackson, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Charley Pride, Elvis Presley, Gene Autry, George Strait, Reba, Roy Rogers and

Livestock Show, Horse Show and Auctions

Horse Show competitions drew 5,387 (Highest # of entries since 2003)

The Livestock Show saw 33,142 entries: Junior Show, 22,161 and Open Show: 10,981

Junior auction sales totaled $29,652,317, a Rodeo record. (unaudited preliminary totals). Barrow: $5,186,012 Junior Commercial Steer: $1,385,804 (live auction of choice steers) Lamb and Goat: $5,108,952 Poultry: $4,000,361 School Art: $3,312,001 Steer: $10,659,187

Ten auction Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion lots set Rodeo

Junior Market Barrow Grand Champion: $501,000 (Rodeo Record) Reserve Grand Champion: $360,000 (Rodeo Record)

Junior Market Pen of Broilers Grand Champion: $301,000 (Rodeo Record) Reserve Grand Champion: $225,000 (Rodeo Record)

Junior Market Goat Grand Champion: $400,000 (Rodeo Record) Reserve Grand Champion: $200,000 (tied the 2024 Rodeo Record)

Junior Market Lamb Grand Champion: $450,000



Reserve Grand Champion: $300,000 (Rodeo Record)

Junior Market Steer Grand Champion: $675,000 Reserve Grand Champion: $690,000 (Rodeo Record)

Junior Market Turkey Grand Champion: $315,000 (Rodeo Record) Reserve Grand Champion: $220,000 (Rodeo Record)

School Art Grand Champion: $276,000 (Rodeo Record) Reserve Grand Champion: $200,000

Wine Grand Champion: $200,000 Reserve Grand Champion: $225,000 (tied 2024 Rodeo record)

Rodeo Uncorked!® Champion Wine Auction: $3,269,729

Ranching & Wildlife: $530,250

Calf scramble and judging contest winners received 352 certificates, each worth $2,500, to apply toward the purchase of a registered beef heifer or steer to exhibit at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Certificate premiums totaled $880,000. Calf scramble exhibitors from 2024 who returned with their heifer or steer projects to compete at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show received more than $100,000 total in premiums and awards. The Super Scramble competition was added in 2022, where the “First Catch” scramblers from each of the previous Calf Scramble performances were invited to participate in the event Sunday, March 23, 2025. The scramblers had an extra chance to catch one of the nine calves during the event, and each participant was awarded a cash prize based on their The event awarded an additional $42,000 in cash prizes for Texas youth.



Scholarships and Education

The Rodeo committed $28,058,754 to the youth of Texas in 2025: $14,718,000 in scholarships to be awarded this summer; $9,764,100 to junior show exhibitors; $3,095,554 in educational program grants; and $481,100 in graduate assistantships

to the youth of Texas in 2025:

AGVENTURE, presented by Oxy

Over 68,000 students participated in scheduled school tours and field

More than 18,000 little cowboys and cowgirls rode the pony

961chicks hatched in the poultry

48 piglets, 35 lambs and 21 calves were born at the Birthing

The Junction

Over 126,000 little farmers visited Fun on the

Over 4,000 kids participated in mutton bustin’.

Official Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Merchandise

Over 225,000 individual items of Rodeo merchandise went home with guests during the 2025 14,966 pins were sold 25,583 t-shirts were sold 7,438 hats were sold



Virtual Chuck Wagon, presented by Verizon

In its first year at the event, the Virtual Chuck Wagon was a popular stop for people of all Three wagon simulations had 12,600 riders experience the thrill



Drone Show, presented by ExxonMobil

The Drone Show, powered by ExxonMobil came back bigger than before with performances on every Saturday and Sunday during the Rodeo at 8 p.m.

400 drones and fireworks lit up the sky for approximately 10

Volunteer Appreciation Day, presented by Phillips 66

The Rodeo hosted the second annual Volunteer Appreciation Day, honoring the 35,000+ volunteers across 109 committees

2,238 volunteers registered for the Boots and Bubbly Brunch in the HIDEOUT

The third annual Volunteer Talent Show had 11 entries, and the winner was Julia Fitzgerald from the Speakers Committee

Carnival, presented by First Community

RCS, the carnival provider, drove nearly 420,000 miles to deliver the carnival to Houston, which is 14 times the distance around the world

Approximately 8 million rides were taken at the carnival. The top five rides were: XL Le Grande Wheel Skyride Heidi Coaster Rave Wave Raptor Coaster

143 semi-trucks full of carnival prizes were brought to the 2025 Rodeo

Approximately 540,000 prizes were won at the games

The top five food items were: Turkey legs Jumbo Corn Dogs Michelagua Deep Fried Oreos Funnel Cake



About the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

