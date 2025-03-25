Baylor University’s Family CARE Project Offers Free Autism Training for Caregivers

“Routine Ready” Program Provides Practical Strategies for Managing Daily Life with Children with Autism; $40 Incentive for Participants
Katy, Texas – 12th April 2025 – The Family CARE Project at Baylor University will host “Routine Ready: Practical Strategies for Families of Children with Autism,” a free training session designed for caregivers of children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). The program aims to equip parents and guardians with effective techniques for managing daily routines.
Caregivers of children with ASD between ages 2 and 17 are eligible to participate. Each household that completes the program will receive a $40 gift certificate.
EVENT DETAILS:
- Date: 12th April 2025
- Time: 1:00 – 4:00 pm
- Location: The Arc of Katy
934 Jordan Ranch Boulevard
Brookshire, TX 77423
- Registration: Register through our website using the link below https://baylor.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1NBa0rpDkKia6MK
- Cost: Free
“We recognize that the day-to-day of parenting can be exhausting and we are here to help. We provide parents of children with ASD with simple and easy tools that make a big impact on daily life. From completing chores to preventing sibling tiffs, we have parents covered. It is a great honor to empower this incredible group of loving and devoted parents!” said Dr. Tonya Davis, Family CARE Project Director
Family CARE (Compassionately and Attentively Rendering Evidence-based practices) focuses on empowering parents of children with autism through high-quality training and support. The project provides families with practical strategies to incorporate evidence-based practices into daily routines through in-person training sessions across Texas.
For more information, contact Sneha Mangalampalli at 254-710-1800 or visit https://bearlab.soe.baylor.edu/current-projects/family-care.