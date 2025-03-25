Alley Theatre Announces Full Cast of 2024 Pulitzer Prize Winner Primary Trust

Experience the beautiful tale of old friends, new beginnings, and the smallest of chances

HOUSTON, TX—Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose announce the cast of Primary Trust. Directed by Niegel Smith (Syncing Ink), Eboni Booth’s heartwarming journey explores the intimate moments where every choice matters and every connection holds the power to change lives.

“I’ve been a big fan of Primary Trust since I first read the play shortly before the pandemic,” said Melrose. “In the few years that we’ve been back to doing live theatre again, I’ve been delighted (but in no way surprised) to see Primary Trust‘s skyrocketing success: from an off-Broadway premiere to the Pulitzer Prize for Drama to many successful productions across the country. Now, I’m thrilled to share this lovely, moving play with Houston audiences at Alley Theatre.”

Niegel Smith, Executive Artistic Director of NYC’s Obie Award-winning theatre The Flea, shared his insights on the production, “Eboni has crafted a work that captures the joy of friendship and community and how you can make your life happen, instead of letting it happen to you. I am thrilled to be returning to the Alley, helming this delicate and funny new play with an exceptional Houston cast!”

The cast of Primary Trust includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Michelle Elaine as Corrina/ Wally’s Waiter/ Bank Customers, Chris Hutchison as Clay/ Sam/ Le Pousselet Bartender, and David Rainey as Bert.

Rounding out the cast is Stanley Andrew Jackson (Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers) as Kenneth.

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Dominique Fawn Hill, Lighting Designer Xavier Pierce, Sound Designer Megan Culley, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Stage Manager Trinity A. Nobles, and Assistant Stage Manager Meagan Rachelle Smallwood.

SPONSORS: Primary Trust is generously sponsored by Cynthia and Anthony Petrello (Associate Producers). Alley Theatre is supported by the 2025-26 Season sponsor United Airlines, the official airline of Alley Theatre, and Hampton Inn and Homewood Suites Downtown Houston, the official hotels of Alley Theatre.

ACCESSIBLE PERFORMANCES: Audio Described Performance on Sunday, May 11 at 7:00 PM, ASL Interpreted Performance is Wednesday, May 21 at 7:30 PM, and Captioned Performance on Sunday, May 25 at 2:00 PM.

TICKETS: Performances of Primary Trust begin Friday, May 2, to Sunday, May 25, in the Neuhaus Theatre. Tickets are now on sale, starting at $53. Discounted tickets are available for military, seniors, educators and any student, regardless of age, with a valid ID for designated performances in designated sections. Tickets can be ordered online (alleytheatre.org) or by phone (713.220.5700).

CONNECT WITH US: @alleytheatre, #AlleyPrimary

ABOUT ALLEY THEATRE:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is a nationally recognized performing arts company led by Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden. The Alley is committed to developing and producing theatre that is as diverse as the Houston community. The Alley produces up to 11 plays and nearly 400 performances each season, ranging from the best current work and classic plays to new plays by contemporary writers. Home to a full-time resident company of actors and expert artisans in all theatre crafts, the Alley engages theatre artists of every discipline – actors, directors, designers, composers, playwrights – who work on individual productions throughout each season as visiting artists.

Alley Theatre performs at the Meredith J. Long Theatre Center which is comprised of two state-of-the-art theatres: the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre. The Alley reaches over 200,000 people each year through its performance, education, and community engagement programs.