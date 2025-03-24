TDLR Closes Fort Worth and Garland Massage Establishments For Suspected Human Trafficking

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has issued six-month emergency closure orders effective March 19, 2025, that closes massage establishments in Fort Worth and Garland for suspected human trafficking.

Chiping Zhang, the owner/operator of two massage establishments, was ordered to halt operations at these establishments and is prohibited from operating different massage establishments at these locations for six months:

SY Foot, 1456 Belt Line Road, Suite 117, Garland

Tao Happy Feet, also known as Happy Feet Massage, 6227 Oakmont Blvd., Suite 6227, Fort Worth

During two different inspections of the Garland location, TDLR inspectors and Garland Police Department officers found several indicators of possible human trafficking, including people living on the premises and items that are prohibited in a massage establishment. An online investigation also found that the location was advertising on illicit webs sites. The Garland Police Department had received several complaints about possible human trafficking at the location.

During an inspection of the Fort Worth location, a TDLR investigator found several indicators of possible human trafficking, including people living on the premises and items that are prohibited in a massage establishment. An online investigation also found that the location was advertising on illicit webs sites.

HB 3579, passed in the 88th Legislature Regular Session, went into effect Sept. 1, 2023. Under the legislation proposed by Rep. Benjamin Bumgarner and Sen. Phil King, TDLR’s executive director can issue an emergency order halting the operation of any massage establishment if law enforcement or TDLR believes human trafficking is occurring at the establishment.

Anyone who suspects human trafficking is occurring can contact the National Hotline for Human Trafficking at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733). If the situation is an emergency or you believe someone is in immediate danger, call 911 and alert the authorities.

You can also file a complaint on a TDLR-regulated business that you suspect may be participating in human trafficking.

About TDLR

TDLR provides regulatory oversight for a broad range of occupations, businesses, facilities, and equipment in Texas. The agency protects the health and safety of Texans by ensuring they are served by qualified, licensed professionals. Inspections of individuals, businesses, and equipment are done on a regular basis to safeguard the public. Currently, the agency regulates 38 business and occupational licensing programs with almost 1,000,000 licensees across the state.

Visit TDLR’s website for more information and resources. You can search the TDLR licensee database, and also find past violations in which a final order was issued against companies or individuals. TDLR’s Customer Service line is available anytime between 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 1-800-803-9202. TDLR representatives are fluent in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.