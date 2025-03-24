HARMONY PUBLIC SCHOOLS AWARDED TEA INTERACTIVE ONLINE LEARNING GRANT 

HOUSTON – Harmony Public Schools has been awarded the TEA Interactive Online Learning Grant. This grant will support the implementation of effective interactive online learning models in middle school and high school instruction in United States History, Texas History and English Language Arts.

This year out of the 21 school districts granted, Harmony districts comprised of four:

Last year the other three remaining Harmony Public Schools districts received the grant.

Each Harmony Public Schools District will receive $300,000 and will go to provide students with access to Newsela (literacy educational technology) and Social Studites interactive online learning software, hardware to students to access content anywhere and provide professional development to teachers on effective instructional strategies to implement the proposed program effectively.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for both students and team members.

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life. At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.HarmonyTX.org, and follow us on X at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.