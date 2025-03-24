Cirque du Soleil Returns to Houston with a Reimagined OVO!   Presented at the Toyota Center in Houston, October 2 to 5, 2025 

Tickets go on sale starting March 24 and Club Cirque Members get early access TODAY!

Houston, Texas (March 24, 2025) – Get ready to find out what the buzz is all about! Created 15 years ago, the famous show OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) by Cirque du Soleil will be making a stop in town with a renewed version! After several months of work, the OVO team will be presenting the new iteration of the show: a reimagined set design, new acrobatic acts and costumes, original characters, and reinvented music. OVO dazzles more than ever with its fascinating insect colony, bringing together 53 acrobats and musicians in a show that delights both adults and children!

After captivating audiences in 40 countries and enchanting crowds all around the world, OVO is returning to North America and will be presented at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas from October 2 to October 5. Tickets available at www.cirquedusoleil.com/OVO.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

OVO will perform in Houston at Toyota Center from October 2 to October 5.

Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Friday, October 3, 2025, at 7:00 PM

Saturday, October 4, 2025, at 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 5, 2025, at 1:00 PM and 5:00 PM

TICKET INFORMATION

Starting today, the tickets for OVO are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members. For free and easy subscription, visit cirqueclub.com. The general on-sale starts on March 24 at cirquedusoleil.com/ovo.

ABOUT OVO

From mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web, OVO exudes extraordinary showmanship to tickle the imagination. Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance. Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 53 artists, OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body. Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than 7 million people in 40 different countries.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Last year, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrated 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.com.