Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission removes 25 potential human trafficking victims from Houston-area bar during joint operation

HOUSTON — Agents of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), FBI, and Harris County District Attorney’s Office conducted a joint operation at a Houston-area bar following an investigation into allegations of prostitution and human trafficking.

More than 30 agents took part in the operation at Fridas Sports Bar located at 2217 McCarty Street late Thursday. In total, TABC victim services coordinators interviewed 25 potential human trafficking victims who were present in the bar.

“This operation resulted from weeks of investigation into alleged criminal activity taking place at the bar,” TABC Chairman Kevin J. Lilly said. “Let there be no mistake: Illegal conduct has no place in a TABC-licensed business, and we will continue to take action against any bad actors who think they can use a legitimate business as a front for their crimes.”

TABC prioritizes assisting the potential victims of human trafficking in cases such as this one, TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said.

“TABC’s victim services coordinators are experts at talking to individuals who have been victimized by organized crime,” he said. “Our goal is, first and foremost, to remove them from danger and to connect them with the resources they need, from medical help to counseling.”

The investigation followed weeks of evidence-gathering and joint investigation by TABC and its task force partners at the local, state, and federal levels. Such partnerships are the backbone of TABC’s efforts to ensure public safety, Lilly said.

“This success wouldn’t have been possible without the outstanding work and support of our partners at all levels of government,” he said. “Public safety is, by nature, a joint effort. Coordinating our efforts and supporting our partner agencies are crucial to working efficiently toward a safer Texas.”

The bar remains the subject of ongoing criminal and administrative investigations by TABC, HSI, FBI, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.