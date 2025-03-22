State of the City Fulshear with Mayor Don McCoy

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Governmental Relations Division will be hosting Mayor Don McCoy for the State of the City Fulshear. This event will take place at Safari Texas Ranch, 11627 FM 1464, Richmond, TX 77407, on Friday, March 28th, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM. The Title Sponsor for this event is Cross Creek Ranch | Cross Creek West.

Fulshear’s rapid expansion presents both opportunities and challenges that city leaders are addressing to maintain a high quality of life. Learn about how they are managing growth and infrastructure, committing to public safety and community engagement and advancing economic development and quality of life. Sponsors for this event include GFL Environmental, AUTOARCH Architects, BGE, Inc., CivilCorp, LLC, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Infrastructure Associates, Inc., Kimley-Horn Pape-Dawson Engineers, and Wharton County Junior College.

Sponsorship opportunities and registration are now open to Fort Bend Chamber members. Presenting Sponsor:

$2,000, includes seating for ten (10) with priority placement at event, company logo on all marketing materials and social platforms for event, recognition during event. Underwriting Sponsor: $1,200, includes seating for eight (8) with priority placement at event, company name on all marketing materials and social platforms for event, recognition during event. Corporate Table: $800, includes seating for eight (8) at event. Individual Member Reservation: $50 and Non-Member Reservation: $60, includes individual reservation at event. Details of upcoming events can be found at www.FortBendChamber.com or contact Rebekah Beltran at 281-566-2158 or rebekah@fortbendcc.org.

The Governmental Relations Division of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is under the leadership of Division Chair, Christopher Breaux, Fort Bend County. The Governmental Relations Division provides Chamber members with access to local, state and federal officials, promotes the understanding of current legislative issues and gives its membership the opportunity for input. This Division also provides a forum for discussion of relevant legislative matters, updates on key legislation, and provides leadership on legislation which is important to its members. During election years, the division conducts community candidate forums for municipal, primary, secondary and higher education, county, state and federal elections that provide a fair and unbiased opportunity for members to understand the qualifications and positions of the candidates as well as the key issues affecting an election.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited, the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region and the largest business organization in Fort Bend County representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 250,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 53 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.