LEARN ABOUT COMPOSTING AT Fulshear BRANCH LIBRARY

Gardeners and landscapers who would like to learn more about the advantages of using compost in their lawns and gardens are invited to attend a special program, “Composting in the Home Garden,” at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Fulshear Branch Library on Saturday, April 12, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Multipurpose Room of the library, located at 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway.

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners will provide an overview of composting, which will include different methods, container options, and troubleshooting. Learn how to take yard and kitchen waste products and turn them into rich, healthy earth that builds the soil, feeds the plants, and improves the environment.

Earth-Kind® principles and practices, such as composting, enable gardeners to conserve water and protect the environment, while creating beautiful, easy-care landscapes. These organic methods also reduce the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov) or call the library system’s Communications Office 281-633-4734).