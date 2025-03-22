Katy ISD Joins Top Districts in Texas (Again) for Shrinking Achievement Gaps

District named to 2024 state honor roll for narrowing achievement gaps
KATY, TX [March 21, 2025] – Among just 63 school districts in the state, Katy ISD has once again been named a Texas Honor Roll District, by the Educational Results Partnership (ERP), for its commitment to narrowing achievement gaps.
In addition to the district-wide honor, 25 District schools were also named to the 2024 Honor Roll, placing in the elite top 12 percent of eligible schools in the state.
To compile this year’s honor roll list, the ERP analyzed STAAR testing data from 2022-2024 to compare outcomes across subject areas and cohort groups.
“Our educators and school leaders work tirelessly to equip all of our students for success, using best practices and the latest research in pedagogy,” said Dr. Christine Caskey, chief academic officer in Katy ISD.
The Katy ISD schools named to the 2024 Honor Roll include:
- Cinco Ranch High School
- Adams Junior High
- Beck Junior High
- Beckendorff Junior High
- Cinco Ranch Junior High
- Katy Junior High
- McMeans Junior High
- Memorial Parkway Junior High
- Seven Lakes Junior High
- Stockdick Junior High
- Tays Junior High
- Alexander Elementary
- Creech Elementary
- Fielder Elementary
- Griffin Elementary
- Hayes Elementary
- Jenks Elementary
- Kilpatrick Elementary
- McRoberts Elementary
- Randolph Elementary
- Rylander Elementary
- Stanley Elementary
- Wilson Elementary
- Wolman Elementary
- WoodCreek Elementary
The Texas Honor Roll is annually presented by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence and the Texas Business Leadership Council.