Katy ISD Joins Top Districts in Texas (Again) for Shrinking Achievement Gaps

District named to 2024 state honor roll for narrowing achievement gaps

KATY, TX [March 21, 2025] – Among just 63 school districts in the state, Katy ISD has once again been named a Texas Honor Roll District, by the Educational Results Partnership (ERP), for its commitment to narrowing achievement gaps.

In addition to the district-wide honor, 25 District schools were also named to the 2024 Honor Roll, placing in the elite top 12 percent of eligible schools in the state.

To compile this year’s honor roll list, the ERP analyzed STAAR testing data from 2022-2024 to compare outcomes across subject areas and cohort groups.

“Our educators and school leaders work tirelessly to equip all of our students for success, using best practices and the latest research in pedagogy,” said Dr. Christine Caskey, chief academic officer in Katy ISD.

The Katy ISD schools named to the 2024 Honor Roll include:

Cinco Ranch High School

Adams Junior High

Beck Junior High

Beckendorff Junior High

Cinco Ranch Junior High

Katy Junior High

McMeans Junior High

Memorial Parkway Junior High

Seven Lakes Junior High

Stockdick Junior High

Tays Junior High

Alexander Elementary

Creech Elementary

Fielder Elementary

Griffin Elementary

Hayes Elementary

Jenks Elementary

Kilpatrick Elementary

McRoberts Elementary

Randolph Elementary

Rylander Elementary

Stanley Elementary

Wilson Elementary

Wolman Elementary

WoodCreek Elementary

The Texas Honor Roll is annually presented by the Campaign for Business and Education Excellence and the Texas Business Leadership Council.