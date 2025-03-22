FREE INCOME-TAX HELP AT FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES

Fort Bend County Libraries will again host representatives from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), who will provide free income-tax-preparation assistance for low-income taxpayers at several locations in the Fort Bend County library system through April 15.
Income-tax forms are not available at the libraries.
The following information should be brought to the session if possible: a photo ID; Social Security card(s) for self, spouse, and all dependents; last year’s tax return; W-2, 1099s, and any other compensation received in 2024; unemployment compensation statements; and any other documents that are necessary to complete your return.
The schedule is as follows:
- George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview, Richmond; Room 2A (Appointment required: 281-342-4455):
- Saturdays, April 5 and 12, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm;
- Mondays, April 7 and 14, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm;
- Thursdays, April 3 and 10, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
- Sugar Land Branch Library, 550 Eldridge; Meeting Room (Appointment required: 281-238-2140):
- Mondays, April 7 and 14,1:00 to 4:00 pm;
- Thursdays, April 3 and 10,1:00 to 4:00 pm.
- Mission Bend Branch Library, 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd, Meeting Room (Appointment required: 832-471-5900):
- Mondays,April 7 and 14, 1:00 to 5:00 pm.
- Sienna Branch Library, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City; Meeting Room (Appointment required: 281-238-2900):
- Tuesdays, April 1, 8, 15, 3:00 to 7:00 pm;
- Saturdays, April 5 and 12, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.
- Fulshear Branch Library, 6350 GM Library Road (off Texas Heritage Parkway), Multipurpose Room (Appointment required):
- Wednesdays, April 2 and 9, 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm.
The income-tax-preparation assistance is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).