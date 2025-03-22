FREE INCOME-TAX HELP AT FORT BEND COUNTY LIBRARIES

Fort Bend County Libraries will again host representatives from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), who will provide free income-tax-preparation assistance for low-income taxpayers at several locations in the Fort Bend County library system through April 15.

Income-tax forms are not available at the libraries.

The following information should be brought to the session if possible: a photo ID; Social Security card(s) for self, spouse, and all dependents; last year’s tax return; W-2, 1099s, and any other compensation received in 2024; unemployment compensation statements; and any other documents that are necessary to complete your return.

The schedule is as follows:

George Memorial Library , 1001 Golfview, Richmond; Room 2A (Appointment required: 281-342-4455):

, 1001 Golfview, Richmond; Room 2A (Appointment required: 281-342-4455): Saturdays, April 5 and 12 , 10:00 am to 2:00 pm;

, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm; Mondays, April 7 and 14 , 10:00 am to 2:00 pm;

, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm; Thursdays, April 3 and 10 , 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. Sugar Land Branch Library , 550 Eldridge; Meeting Room (Appointment required: 281-238-2140):

, 550 Eldridge; Meeting Room (Appointment required: 281-238-2140): Mondays, April 7 and 14, 1:00 to 4:00 pm;

1:00 to 4:00 pm; Thursdays, April 3 and 10, 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

1:00 to 4:00 pm. Mission Bend Branch Library , 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd, Meeting Room (Appointment required: 832-471-5900):

, 8421 Addicks Clodine Rd, Meeting Room (Appointment required: 832-471-5900): Mondays, April 7 and 14, 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

1:00 to 5:00 pm. Sienna Branch Library , 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City; Meeting Room (Appointment required: 281-238-2900):

, 8411 Sienna Springs Blvd, Missouri City; Meeting Room (Appointment required: 281-238-2900): Tuesdays, April 1, 8, 15 , 3:00 to 7:00 pm;

, 3:00 to 7:00 pm; Saturdays, April 5 and 12, 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Fulshear Branch Library , 6350 GM Library Road (off Texas Heritage Parkway), Multipurpose Room (Appointment required):

, 6350 GM Library Road (off Texas Heritage Parkway), Multipurpose Room (Appointment required): Wednesdays, April 2 and 9, 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm.

The income-tax-preparation assistance is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov) or call the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).