COOLEY LAW SCHOOL TO HOST MEET & GREET INFORMATION SESSION FOR PROSPECTIVE STUDENTS IN HOUSTON

Register online for the March 24 event for a chance to receive a scholarship over $14,000

WHAT: Cooley Law School will host a Meet & Greet Information Session for prospective students in Houston on March 24 at Houston Marriott Energy Corridor, 16011 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77094. Those who pre-register online and attend the Meet & Greet and are later accepted to Cooley will receive a scholarship of over $14,000, and all entrance fees will be waived. The law school will also hold sessions in New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Florida, Illinois and Toronto, Canada.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. with a brief informational presentation from the Cooley Law School Admissions Office, followed by a question-and-answer session to ask questions about law school, student life, and what to expect as a Cooley student. Attendees will learn about the law school admissions process, scholarships/financial aid, scheduling options, Cooley’s campuses in Lansing, Mich., and Tampa, Fla., and the variety of resources available to Cooley’s student community.

Registration is required: https://info.cooley.edu/meet-and-greet-2025-registration.

