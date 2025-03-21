March 29: Come Teach @ the Region’s Top District  

Katy ISD to Hold Certified Teacher Job Fair

KATY, TX [March 21, 2025] – Looking to join one of Texas’ best school districts? According to Niche, Katy ISD holds the coveted #1 position for school districts in the greater Houston area (for the fourth consecutive year) and an A+ rating. The District will hold its 2025 Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 29, at the Leonard Merrell Center (6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494). Secondary teachers are invited to attend between 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., and elementary teachers are asked to attend between 10:30 a.m. and noon.

This fair is open to all teachers looking to join Katy ISD and current Katy ISD employees who meet transfer eligibility requirements.

“We invite all passionate and caring educators to attend our teacher job fair, whether newly certified or experienced,” said Brian Schuss, chief human resources officer in Katy ISD. “Katy ISD offers a competitive compensation package and remains a destination district in part because it values teachers and staff.”

Attendees are not required to register, but they must bring copies of their resume, a copy of their certification, Texas Education Agency/State Board for Educator Certification (TEA/SBEC) content exam scores and/or statement of eligibility (SOE).

Visit the Katy ISD Human Resources page to learn more.