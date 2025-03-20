Student Artists Among the Rodeo’s Best as Auction Sets New Record

KATY, TX [March 20, 2025] – Bringing in more than $125,000 combined at auction, four Katy ISD students' art was among this year's 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) School Art Auction. This year's Grand Champion piece earned a record-breaking $276,000.

Two of the Katy ISD works were named Class Premium Champion in their respective media category.

“The Rodeo Art Auction is a major showcase for student artwork in Houston, and we are so proud of our auction honorees,” said Laura Simoneaux, assistant director of fine arts in Katy ISD. “Congratulations to their teachers, as well, for inspiring these talented young artists to earn this achievement.”

This year’s auctioned works include:

Name School Artwork Auction Amount Teacher Fernando Cen Chang Tompkins High School Golden Awe – Class Premium Champion Colored Drawing $35,000 Christie Skinner Ashlyn Low Jordan High School The View from the Top – Class Premium Champion Mixed Media $31,000 Katrina Cerk Madison Huang Tompkins High School Nature’s Glow $35,000 Christie Skinner Liana Hosseinifar Tompkins High School Ties that Bind $26,000 Christie Skinner