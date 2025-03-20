Student Artists Among the Rodeo’s Best as Auction Sets New Record

KATY, TX [March 20, 2025] – Bringing in more than $125,000 combined at auction, four Katy ISD students’ art was among this year’s 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) School Art Auction. This year’s Grand Champion piece earned a record-breaking $276,000.

Two of the Katy ISD works were named Class Premium Champion in their respective media category.

“The Rodeo Art Auction is a major showcase for student artwork in Houston, and we are so proud of our auction honorees,” said Laura Simoneaux, assistant director of fine arts in Katy ISD. “Congratulations to their teachers, as well, for inspiring these talented young artists to earn this achievement.”

This year’s auctioned works include:

Name

School

Artwork

Auction 

Amount

Teacher

Fernando Cen Chang

Tompkins High School

Golden Awe – Class Premium Champion Colored Drawing

$35,000

Christie Skinner

Ashlyn Low

Jordan High School

The View from the Top – Class Premium Champion Mixed Media

$31,000

Katrina Cerk

Madison Huang

Tompkins High School

Nature’s Glow

$35,000

Christie Skinner

Liana Hosseinifar

Tompkins High School

Ties that Bind

$26,000

Christie Skinner

Katy ISD HLSR School Art Auction Photo Gallery