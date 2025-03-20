Student Artists Among the Rodeo’s Best as Auction Sets New Record

Two of the Katy ISD works were named Class Premium Champion in their respective media category.
“The Rodeo Art Auction is a major showcase for student artwork in Houston, and we are so proud of our auction honorees,” said Laura Simoneaux, assistant director of fine arts in Katy ISD. “Congratulations to their teachers, as well, for inspiring these talented young artists to earn this achievement.”
This year’s auctioned works include:
|
Name
|
School
|
Artwork
|
Auction
Amount
|
Teacher
|
Fernando Cen Chang
|
Tompkins High School
|
Golden Awe – Class Premium Champion Colored Drawing
|
$35,000
|
Christie Skinner
|
Ashlyn Low
|
Jordan High School
|
The View from the Top – Class Premium Champion Mixed Media
|
$31,000
|
Katrina Cerk
|
Madison Huang
|
Tompkins High School
|
Nature’s Glow
|
$35,000
|
Christie Skinner
|
Liana Hosseinifar
|
Tompkins High School
|
Ties that Bind
|
$26,000
|
Christie Skinner