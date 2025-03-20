Master Gardeners help Scouts earn Merit Badge

The Youth Activities Committee of Fort Bend County Master Gardeners is offering a day-long camp for members of Scouting America to earn their Plant Science Merit Badge.

The camp will meet from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at the Fort Bend Office Educational Center, 1440 Band Road in Rosenberg.

Register at https://fbmg.org/events/plant-science-merit-badge-for-bsa-scouts/

Registration is $20, which includes lunch, for the third annual event.

Scouts will explore three plant science specialties: Agronomy, horticulture, and field botany.

They will, for example, draw and identify five or more parts of a flowering plant and tell what each part does. They will explain photosynthesis and why it’s important. Other topics include bees, soil and how people depend upon plants.

For more information about the class, email yacboyscouts@fbmg.org.

FBMG photo

Fort Bend County Master Gardener pavilion