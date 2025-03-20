Katy ISD Works Alongside Parents and Community to Shape ‘24-‘26 Strategic Plan

KATY, TX [March 20, 2025] – An engaged, dedicated group of parents, students, educators and business and faith-based leaders assembled today to shape the future of Katy ISD through intensive strategic planning. The collaboration was focused on reviewing outcomes, refining goals and objectives and ensuring a shared vision for the success of more than 96,000 students at 100 campuses and student support facilities served by Katy ISD.

“Our community-driven strategic planning is crucial in shaping the district’s future and keeping us on the path of continuous improvement,” said Katy ISD Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski. “I deeply appreciate everyone who dedicates their time and effort to supporting our students, staff and district.”

With an emphasis on teaching, learning and safety, insights from the district’s Strategic Planning Committee were instrumental in updating the district’s current two-year strategic plan. By analyzing existing enrollment trends and aligning with community priorities, the group identified key areas of opportunity and improvement.

Katy ISD’s strategic planning process is a community-driven initiative designed to establish district and student learning priorities, ensuring that resources and efforts are directed toward common goals. Since launching in 2017, this initiative has guided district decision-making and strengthened collaborations among stakeholders.