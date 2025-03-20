Katy Business and Education Leaders Advocate for Workforce Development and Education Funding at the Capitol 

KATY, TX [March 19, 2025] – Business and education leaders from Katy visited state policymakers today to discuss key legislative priorities, including career training, workforce development and funding to support teachers, student safety and other critical initiatives. With career training at the forefront of the 89th Legislative Session, Katy ISD Trustee Lance Redmon, Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski, and CEOs Matthew Ferraro (Katy Area Chamber of Commerce) and Angie Thomason (Katy Economic Development Council) joined local business and Katy school district leaders to provide insights into policy issues and discussions that will strengthen student preparation for the future workforce.

“Katy ISD continues to excel as a destination district, driven by the unwavering support of our community and the strong collaboration of our Katy delegation of legislators,” said Dr. Gregorski. “Ensuring students receive a high-quality education that prepares them for college and careers requires all of us working together. To achieve this, we must remain committed to investing in our exceptional educators, providing them with the resources and support they need to foster student success.”

The delegation also highlighted the impact of school-business partnerships, emphasizing their role in preparing students for industry demands. Katy ISD’s local business partners actively contribute through internships, mentorships, campus speaking engagements and advisory councils. These collaborations provide students with real-world experiences and connections to local career opportunities.

Senator Joan Huffman and Representatives Mike Schofield, Gary Gates, Jon Rosenthal and Matt Morgan engaged with the group to discuss these priorities and potential legislative solutions.

As a leader in public education, Katy ISD continues to advocate for increased state funding, teacher recruitment and retention initiatives and STAAR reform during the 89th Texas Legislature.

