iWatchTexas Report Prevents Targeted School Attack

Lubbock Man Arrested After Making School Shooting Threats Online

AUSTIN – The man responsible for a series of online school shooting threats is behind bars thanks to a report submitted to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) iWatchTexas program. Stephen Patrick Furr, 29, was arrested and charged by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in Lubbock on Feb. 3, 2025.

“This is exactly what the iWatchTexas program was designed to do: help Texans quickly alert law enforcement of mass attacks or targeted violence,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “By reporting something suspicious, lives were saved. It’s an important reminder of the role we all play in protecting each other by remaining vigilant and speaking up if we see something strange or suspicious.”

In the early morning hours of Feb. 3, the Texas Fusion Center (TXFC) received an iWatchTexas report from a community member indicating school shooting threats posted by another user on social media. Posts by this user included musings about a possible future school shooting then escalated to statements that the user had a gun and intended to carry out the shooting. Upon receiving the information, TXFC immediately began investigating the threats and quickly identified the user as Furr. Hours later, he was arrested and charged via federal criminal complaint with interstate threatening communications.

More information about this case can be found on the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Texas website, here.

Texas Fusion Center (TXFC)

Serving as the state repository for homeland security information and incident reports, the TXFC is a 24/7 team comprised of multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies working together to provide real-time intelligence and data on suspicious activities and threats to the public.

iWatchTexas Program

The iWatchTexas program allows Texans to report any suspicious activities or behaviors that may indicate criminal, terroristic or school safety-related threats. Last year, the program received a record number of school safety-related reports in September 2024 – more than double previous years. During that month, the program recorded a total of 204 school safety-related reports, with a majority involving concerning behaviors such as threats or the possibility of planned attacks centered around school campuses.

The public can report those behaviors via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. A report usually takes less than five minutes, and once submitted, each report is reviewed by law enforcement analysts. All reports are confidential (providing contact information, which is optional, will allow for follow-up questions).

Oftentimes, preparations for crimes, terrorist attacks and threats to school safety may be seen by someone but not reported. When in doubt, DPS encourages everyone to speak up. Here are some examples of behaviors and activities to report:

Comments made regarding killing or harming someone.

Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.

A social media post about a possible school attack.

People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.

Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.

The iWatchTexas app is available for free on iPhone and Android. Texans are urged to download the app now.

Note: The iWatchTexas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911.