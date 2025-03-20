HHSC Highlights Available Resources During National Kidney Month

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is highlighting resources for kidney disease patients and encouraging people to consider joining the organ donor registry as part of National Kidney Month in March. More than 50,000 Texans are on kidney dialysis, and more than 8,000 are awaiting a kidney transplant.

“After living more than 30 years with a rare genetic kidney disease, I received a kidney donated by a living donor, my son-in-law,” said State Sen. Kelly Hancock of Fort Worth. “His gift of a healthy kidney literally saved my life. Almost three years later, I’ve never felt better, and it’s been an honor to pass legislation to help spread the word about Texas’ living donor registry. Now, any healthy Texan with two good kidneys has the opportunity to save someone else’s life through donation if they feel led to do so.”

There are numerous types of kidney disease that can progress quickly or take many years to develop. With chronic kidney disease, the kidneys are unable to properly clean the blood, which can lead to bone and heart disease or stroke. High blood pressure, diabetes and kidney stones are among the signs of kidneys not working correctly. Family medical history can also play a role in chronic kidney disease.

While some forms of kidney disease are unavoidable, there are ways to prevent many forms of chronic kidney disease, including a healthy diet and exercise. But early detection is vital in prevention. A diagnosis can begin by discussing risk factors with a health care provider and taking simple blood and urine tests to check kidney function.

“We encourage Texans to talk to their provider about kidney disease risk factors so they can take steps to prevent it,” said Lianna Burton, HHSC director of Specialty Health. “Nine in 10 adults in the U.S. with chronic kidney disease don’t know they have it. Often symptoms do not appear until 80 to 90 percent of kidney function is lost.”

The HHSC Kidney Health Care program helps eligible Texans with end-stage renal disease pay for dialysis treatments, Medicare premiums, prescriptions and travel to transplant or dialysis services. The program is available to anyone who:

Lives in Texas.

Has an income less than $60,000 per year.

Receives regular dialysis treatments or has had a kidney transplant.

Meets Medicare’s definition of end-stage renal disease.

Isn’t eligible for Medicaid medical, drug and travel benefits.

Patients can apply by visiting a Kidney Health Care participating outpatient dialysis facility, hospital or U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs facility. Facility social workers are available to help with the process. The Kidney Health Care program served approximately 14,000 clients in 2024.

Learn more about organ donation and the National Kidney Registry on the Texas Department of State Health Services website.