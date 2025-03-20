GOLDEN BATON PASSED TO CARL LEWIS: OLYMPIC LEGEND TO LEAD   2025 ART CAR PARADE

Houston’s Speedster Takes the Helm of Bayou City’s Most Unique Celebration

HOUSTON, TX – March 19, 2025 – The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art is proud to announce that Carl Lewis, nine-time Olympic gold medalist and University of Houston alumnus, will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2025 Art Car Parade on Saturday, April 12.

Lewis, known worldwide as “Athlete of the Century,” is one of the greatest stars in track and field history. During his illustrious career, he won 10 Olympic medals (nine gold) across five Olympic Games and set numerous world records. His connection to Houston runs deep, having attended the University of Houston where he still holds school records for the indoor 55-meter dash and both indoor and outdoor long jump. Currently in his 11th season at the University of Houston and third as Head Coach of the Track and Field program, Lewis continues to make an impact on the Houston community.

“I’m so excited to be named Grand Marshal for the 2025 Art Car Parade. As a car enthusiast, I’ve always appreciated the creativity and artistry that goes into these incredible vehicles,” said Lewis. “The Art Car Parade represents the unique spirit of Houston that I’ve come to know and love, I can’t wait to lead this iconic Houston event that celebrates both art and car culture.”

Executive Director Jack Massing expressed his excitement about Lewis’ participation: “Having Carl Lewis as our Grand Marshal brings together two Houston treasures: our world-renowned Art Car Parade and one of the greatest athletes in history who has strong ties to our city. Carl’s presence will add an extraordinary element to this year’s parade, and we’re honored to have him lead this celebration of creativity and community.”

Carl follows in the footsteps of Houston luminaries such as Bun B, Marilyn Oshman, JJ Watt, Dan Akroyd and George Clinton.

The Orange Show’s Houston Art Car Parade Weekend revs up on Thursday, April 10, with a Sneak Peek at Discovery Green, giving you a first look at the colorful chaos to come. The fun continues on Friday, April 11, with the return of the Legendary Art Car Ball, the wildest bash of the year. Then, the main event rolls out on Saturday, April 12 at 2 p.m., when over 250 rolling masterpieces hit the streets of Houston for the 38th Annual Art Car Parade presented by Team Gillman, drawing nearly 400,000 fans to cheer them on. For a detailed schedule, visit https://www.thehoustonartcarparade.com/festival-schedule.

ABOUT THE ORANGE SHOW’S 38TH ANNUAL HOUSTON ART PARADE

Celebrating 38 years of “the drive to create,” The Orange Show’s 38th Annual Houston Art Car Festival & Parade presented by Team Gillman is produced by The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art as a celebration of the unique, unusual, and visionary forms of art – Art Cars. Since its humble beginning as a small gathering of likeminded creatives in the mid-1980s, the Annual Houston Art Car Festival & Parade has grown into the world’s largest celebration of its kind and the city’s largest free public event, showcasing over 250 rolling entries designed by professional and everyday artists, schools and youth groups, and individuals or groups from across the country who have an idea, vision, passion, and a set of wheels. The Orange Show’s 38th Annual Houston Art Car Parade is proudly presented by Team Gillman and the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, with support from the City of Houston through the Mayor’s Office of Special Events and Houston Arts Alliance, ABC-13, Saint Arnold Brewing Company, Houston Downtown+, Discovery Green, and more. For more information, please visit www.thehoustonartcarparade.com.

ABOUT THE ORANGE SHOW CENTER FOR VISIONARY ART

Now in its 44th year, The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in Houston, TX with a mission to celebrate the artist in everyone. The organization owns and operates The Orange Show Monument, The Beer Can House, Smither Park, and The Houston Art Bike Parade & Festival, in addition to producing The Houston Art Car Parade Weekend – the world’s oldest and largest gathering of its kind. Funding is provided in part by the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance, Texas Commission on the Arts, The Brown Foundation, Inc., Houston Endowment, Wortham Foundation, Texas Historical Commission, and Arts Connect Houston, as well as private contributions, the Orange Show Board of Directors, in-kind support, and volunteer assistance. For more information visit www.orangeshow.org.