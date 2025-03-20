As spring begins, CenterPoint Energy continues progress toward strengthening the grid across the Greater Houston area and shares tips to help customers stay safe while saving energy and money

CenterPoint has installed 14,200+ stronger, storm-resilient poles, cleared 2,200+ miles of high-risk vegetation, installed 2,170+ automated reliability devices and undergrounded 280+ miles of power lines since launching Phase Two of the Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI)

Company encourages customers to spring into action to prepare for the warmer temperatures ahead by leveraging tips, tools and resources

Houston – March 20, 2025 – With today marking the start of spring, CenterPoint Energy is continuing to strengthen the resiliency of the grid in key areas ahead of the 2025 hurricane season. To date, the company has completed more than 50 percent of several near-term critical resiliency actions and grid improvements outlined in the second phase of its Greater Houston Resiliency Initiative (GHRI), including installing stronger poles, adding more automation devices, undergrounding power lines and trimming hazardous vegetation.

As the company works to complete these steps before the start of hurricane season on June 1, CenterPoint is also helping customers prepare for the warmer weather ahead by sharing tools, easy-to-implement tips and resources to improve the energy efficiency of their homes, and staying safe as they complete projects around their homes.

“Our team remains fully focused on executing our historic effort to strengthen the grid and improve resiliency and reliability. As CenterPoint prepares for hurricane season, we want to remind customers of ways they can prepare, too. The first day of spring serves as a great reminder that warmer temperatures are coming. We encourage our customers to take steps to increase the energy efficiency of their homes so that they can continue to stay comfortable inside year-round while also reducing their energy use,” said Tony Gardner, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at CenterPoint, ”We also want to remind customers to keep safety top of mind by taking the time to contact 811 prior to starting any digging projects near their home. By taking this easy step, our customers and community members are taking a critical first step in helping keep themselves, their loved ones and neighbors safe.”

Tips, tools and resources for customers to spring into energy and cost savings

Customers can do the following to help spring into energy and cost savings:

Do a spring cleaning by changing or cleaning the filters in HVAC systems: Air conditioning can represent approximately 50 percent of a home’s energy use as outside temperatures increase. Regular maintenance is one of the best ways to extend the life of a home’s system, so swap out or clean filters to minimize costly repairs and to keep the system running efficiently.

Air conditioning can represent approximately 50 percent of a home’s energy use as outside temperatures increase. Regular maintenance is one of the best ways to extend the life of a home’s system, so swap out or clean filters to minimize costly repairs and to keep the system running efficiently. Maintain a comfortable temperature indoors year-round: To save energy and reduce cooling costs, use weatherstripping or caulk areas in and around a home where cooled air may escape such as around windows and doors or where warm air could enter.

To save energy and reduce cooling costs, use weatherstripping or caulk areas in and around a home where cooled air may escape such as around windows and doors or where warm air could enter. Block the sun’s rays during warmer days: When temperatures increase outside, keep window coverings closed when the sun is shining brightest to maintain a more comfortable indoor temperature.

When temperatures increase outside, keep window coverings closed when the sun is shining brightest to maintain a more comfortable indoor temperature. Save hot water while maintaining comfort: Showering accounts for 40 percent of a home’s hot water use, so energy-saving showerheads and faucet aerators can help lower energy costs and reduce hot water use without sacrificing comfort.

Showering accounts for 40 percent of a home’s hot water use, so energy-saving showerheads and faucet aerators can help lower energy costs and reduce hot water use without sacrificing comfort. Upgrade to more energy efficient appliances and equipment: When replacing appliances and equipment, look for ENERGY STAR®-certified products for increased energy efficiency and cost savings over time. Energy efficiency rebates may be available for qualifying appliances.

Customers can learn more about energy savings tips and tools that help them prepare for the longer and warmer days in addition to ways to manage their monthly energy bills at CenterPointEnergy.com/SavingsTips. ​

GHRI Progress Milestone: More than 50% complete on several key metrics

On Sept. 30, CenterPoint announced the launch of Phase Two of the GHRI, which will strengthen the grid in advance of hurricane season, included a series of actions to strengthen resiliency, enable a self-healing power system and reduce the duration and impact of power outages. In February alone, the company made progress in key areas including:

Installed approximately 2,900 stronger, more storm-resilient poles built to withstand extreme winds;

Cleared another 417 miles of high-risk vegetation near power lines to reduce storm-related outages; and

Installed an additional 1,334 automated reliability devices to reduce the impact of outages and improve restoration times; and

Undergrounded 47 more miles of power lines to reduce the impact of extreme weather.

The resiliency actions outlined in GHRI Phase Two are expected to lead to more than 125 million fewer outage minutes annually for customers. Through early March, the company has made significant advances across its Greater Houston service area and is on track to complete its work before the start of hurricane season.

CenterPoint will continue to provide updates on its progress toward completing its critical resiliency actions and other GHRI commitments. More information and real-time updates are available at CenterPointEnergy.com/TakingAction.

Electric customers encouraged to enroll in Power Alert Service ®

In addition to reducing energy use and improving efficiency, customers are encouraged to enroll in CenterPoint Energy’s Power Alert Service® to receive outage details, estimated restoration times (as available or determined) and customer-specific restoration updates in the event of a power outage. With the option to receive updates via phone call, text or email, Power Alert Service® keeps customers informed of restoration progress during an outage.

Call before you dig

Spring is a great time to begin outdoor home improvement projects. Anyone planning a project that requires digging should contact 811 at least two days prior to starting work to have underground utilities located and marked at no cost. This includes projects done by customers or their contractors, including building a fence, planting trees, installing a deck, placing a mailbox or laying a patio.

Visit 811BeforeYouDig.com to learn more about 811 and the process to have underground utility lines located and marked. For more information about natural gas safety, visit CenterPointEnergy.com/Safety.