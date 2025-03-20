Alley Theatre Announces Resident Acting Company Casting for its 2025-26 Season

The Season Features Adventure, Humor, Heart and Two World Premieres

HOUSTON, TX – Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose announces the Resident Acting Company casting for its 2025-26 Season.

The Alley’s Resident Acting Company is a cornerstone of its artistic identity. Comprised of seven actors, the Company brings a unique and vital element to Alley’s productions. They are not just performers; they are the heart and soul of the Alley.

“I’ve been overwhelmed by the positive response to our season announcement,” shares Alley Theatre Artistic Director Rob Melrose. “So many people have reached out to tell me how excited they are about the line-up. On top of that, I’m thrilled to share our Resident Acting Company casting with you. Part of the fun of coming to the Alley is seeing what roles the actors are playing in each show, especially how they transform from play to play across the season. It is one of the beauties of having a Resident Acting Company and Alley Theatre is one of the only theatres in the US to still have one!”

The 2025-26 Resident Acting Company includes Elizabeth Bunch, Michelle Elaine, Dylan Godwin, Chris Hutchison, Melissa Molano, David Rainey, and Christopher Salazar.

2025-26 Season

Summer Chills

Agatha Christie’s

The Mirror Crack’d

A New Adaptation by Rachel Wagstaff

Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenburg

U.S. Premiere

July 11 – Aug. 17, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre

Behind the Glamour Lies a Deadly Secret

Miss Marple, Agatha Christie’s iconic sleuth, takes center stage in this gripping, glamorous mystery. When the filming of a star-studded movie in a quaint village leads to a chilling murder, everyone becomes a suspect. Miss Marple untangles a web of jealousy, ambition, and hidden truths. Can you solve who is behind it all?

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Marina Gregg, Michelle Elaine as Dolly Bantry, Dylan Godwin as Chief Inspector Dermot Craddock, Chris Hutchison as Jason Rudd, Melissa Molano as Lola Brewster, David Rainey as Cyril Leigh, and Christopher Salazar as Giuseppe Renzo.

The Da Vinci Code

Adapted by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel

Based on the Novel by Dan Brown

Directed by Rob Melrose

Sept. 19 – Oct. 12, 2025 in the Hubbard Theatre

Uncover a Secret that Could Change Everything

Join the thrilling adventure as symbologist Robert Langdon and cryptologist Sophie Neveu race to solve a deadly puzzle that could change history. Following the clues hidden in ancient symbols and imagery, they uncover secrets that lead them on a dangerous quest. Based on the smash hit novel by Dan Brown, embark on a journey across Europe to the Louvre, Westminster Abbey, and Rosslyn Chapel.

The cast includes Alley’s Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Vernet, Michelle Elaine as Collet, Dylan Godwin as Rémy, Chris Hutchison as Silas, Melissa Molano as Sophie, and Christopher Salazar as Bezu Fache.