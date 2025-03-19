Upcoming UHD Events

Visit UHD’s Vibrant Downtown Campus at Open House!

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saturday, March 22

Wellness and Success Center

Mark your calendar to attend the spring 2025 open house that includes college showcases, admissions and financial aid presentations, campus and facility tours and much more. Prospective students and their families are invited for a day of discovering all that UHD has to offer while interacting with current students, staff and faculty.

The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) provides students a premier education with amazing opportunities and experiences, all at an incredible value.

Open House participants will:

Preview degree programs.

Take a walking tour of the campus.

Discover scholarship and financial aid opportunities for both freshmen and transfer students.

Learn about student organizations.

Learn about the UHD admissions process.

Sign up for a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) Completion Workshop.

Learn about our student support services and all that UHD does to make sure its students are successful.

UHD President’s Lecture Series Celebrates Women’s History Month

UHD Alumni Insights: Women on the Bench

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., March 26, 2025

UHD@1801 Main

In recognition of Women’s History Month, this UHD President’s Lecture features three University of Houston-Downtown alumni serving in the Houston Court System: Sonya Heath (’05), Julia Maldonado (’95), and Fran Watson (’05).

These trailblazing judges will share their journeys into the judiciary and discuss the challenges they’ve faced, the people who’ve profoundly influenced their lives, and the role UHD played in their careers. Join us for an inspiring and thought-provoking panel discussion celebrating the courage, resilience, and leadership of women in the judiciary who are paving the way for generations of future Gators and leaders.