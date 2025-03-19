Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick Visits Responsibly-Managed Austin-Based Legal-Hemp Retailer

Happy Cactus Team “Cards” the Texas Official

Today, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick visited the Happy Cactus, a legal hemp retailer in Austin, Texas. When Patrick entered the store, the employees asked for identification to verify his age. He complied and showed his ID, proving he was over 21.

The Happy Cactus team followed the standards of best practices established by the Cannabis Retailers Alliance for Texas and other organizations. Patrick asked about gummies and if products with more than 50mg per serving of hemp were available. Co-owner Todd Harris informed him products with more than 50mg per serving are NOT available in the store.

Patrick claimed that students from Crockett High School had been in the store. Harris said everyone who enters the store is asked for identification to prove they are over 21. Harris’ attorney sent Crockett High School administrators a letter warning students not to trespass in the store. The letter was sent more than six months ago.

“We are proud of our team here at Happy Cactus. They handled the visit according to the best practices of Texas hemp retailers and with professionalism and respect,” said Harris. “We are proud to provide a legal product that helps many people in our community, including veterans and seniors.”

“We are grateful that Lieutenant Governor Patrick decided to investigate stores on his own. We are very pleased that he chose Happy Cactus because they are one of the best examples of how to run a store properly. It’s obvious that they carry quality products for people in need and take extreme precautions to ensure their products do not fall into the wrong hands. They even ‘carded” Lieutenant Governor Patrick without knowing who he was,” stated David Sergi of Sergi & Associates.

“Lieutenant Governor Patrick came into Happy Cactus, our Client’s store, and saw that we do things correctly. He learned that we had sent a no-trespass letter to Crockett High School because we didn’t want their students in our store. He also learned that their students no longer attempt to come into our store. Happy Cactus does things right like most of our industry,” said David Sergi.

A video of the visit is here: https://www.dropbox.com/t/CvXgh9fbTRXidBSJ