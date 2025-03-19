Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Celebrating Texas Transparency Trailblazers

(AUSTIN) — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today is celebrating 19 local governments that have achieved the highest levels of transparency in the agency’s Transparency Stars program, which is marking its 10th year.

“Texans deserve transparency in how their tax dollars are being spent, and I am proud to honor these cities, counties and other local governments that have gone the extra mile in opening their books to the public,” Hegar said. “Democracy can’t survive and thrive unless citizens have the information they need to make informed decisions at the voting booth and to hold those they elect accountable for their actions.”

Launched by Hegar in 2016, the Transparency Stars program recognizes government entities that:

Open their books in one or more of six categories: traditional finances, contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions, debt obligations, and open government and compliance.

Provide clear and meaningful financial information by posting financial documents, as well as thorough summaries, visualizations, downloadable data and other relevant information.

The program has recognized more than 225 local governmental entities by awarding nearly 500 Transparency Star awards in the six categories. Nineteen local governments have earned five or six Transparency Stars and achieved Trailblazer status.

The six-star Trailblazers are: City of Arlington, City of College Station, City of Denton, City of Gainesville, City of Lancaster, City of McKinney, City of Round Rock, City of Rowlett, Tarrant County, Tarrant Regional Water District and Town of Addison.

The five-star Trailblazers are: City of Anna, City of Jersey Village, City of Keller, City of Mesquite, City of New Braunfels, City of Plano, City of Pearland and City of Richardson.

For more information on the program, including guidelines and qualification criteria, please visit the Comptroller’s Transparency Stars website.