Houston National Cemetery honors Vietnam Veterans during 50th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony, March 28

WHAT: Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony to thank and honor Veterans of the Vietnam War.

WHO: Veterans who served between Nov 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975, in country, in-theater, or were stationed elsewhere during this time period. All were called to serve, none could self-determine where they would be stationed, and all were seen in the same way by a country that could not separate the war from the warrior.

All Vietnam Veterans and their family members are encouraged to attend. The event is open to the public.

WHEN: March 28, 9 a.m.

WHERE: Houston National Cemetery

Hemicycle

10410 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Houston, TX 77038

(Parking in the rear of hemicycle)

BACKGROUND:

“We want to take the time to honor our Vietnam Veterans, thank them for their service, and welcome them home,” said Acting Director Celethia Johnson, Houston National Cemetery. “Every one of these Veterans sacrificed so much for our country and they need to be recognized for their service.”

The Houston National Cemetery was dedicated Dec. 7, 1965, and now encompasses some 419 acres of a former dairy farm in northwest Houston. The cemetery’s focal point and the site of all special observances is the horseshoe-shaped building at its center known as the Hemicycle. It is its largest memorial and the most visible structure on the landscape. Since its inception, the cemetery has conducted more than 111,000 interments of Veterans and eligible dependents.

Burial in a VA national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces and Veterans who have met minimum active-duty service requirements, as applicable by law and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. Members of the reserve components of the armed forces who die while on active duty under certain circumstances or who die while on training duty are also eligible for burial, as are service members and former service members who were eligible for retired pay at the time of their death. Spouses, minor children and, under certain conditions, dependent unmarried adult children are also eligible for burial even if they predecease the Veteran.

VA offers a new way to pay tribute to Veterans on the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM) website . The site, originally launched in 2019, contains a memorial page for each Veteran and service member interred in a VA national cemetery. The online tribute allows visitors to voice memories and appreciation for a Veteran’s service. All comments will be reviewed for appropriateness prior to being posted. For more information, call 800-535-1117 or visit www.cem.va.gov.

Vietnam War 50th Anniversary Commemoration:

The 2008 National Defense Authorization Act authorized the Secretary of Defense to conduct a program to commemorate the [50th%20anniversary%20of%20the%20Vietnam%20War]50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and “in conducting the commemorative program, the Secretary shall coordinate, support, and facilitate other programs and activities of the Federal Government, State and local governments, and other persons and organizations in commemoration of the Vietnam War.”