Hop to It! The Easter Bunny Returns to Katy Mills

Katy, TX– Katy Mills is pleased to announce the Easter Bunny will visit with families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience. The Easter Bunny arrives on March 28 and will be available for visits until April 20.

The Bunny Photo Experience will be open daily, and reservations are strongly encouraged. For daily Bunny Photo hours and to make reservations, click here.

Katy Mills will also host events with the Easter Bunny this season including:

Caring Bunny® – Sunday, April 6th from 9:00 AM -10:30 AM

Caring Bunny® is a private photo opportunity for children with special needs and their families. Special care is taken to ensure a sensory-friendly environment. Reservations are required.

Pet Photos – Sunday, March 30 from 6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Bring your furry friend to pose with the Easter Bunny!

Tea Party with Bunny – Saturday, April 5 from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Kids enjoy ‘tea’, treats and a special gift from the Easter Bunny. Limited to the first 50 attendees, while supplies last.

