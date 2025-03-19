Harris County Public Health’s Tuberculosis Elimination Program Receives National Recognition by the CDC Before World TB Day

HCPH’s program is one of 24 programs and individuals selected as U.S. TB Elimination Champion in 2025

HOUSTON –Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is proud to announce that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recognized its Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination Program as a 2025 U.S. TB Elimination Champion. This prestigious honor highlights the program’s exceptional efforts in providing comprehensive support to TB patients and working toward TB elimination in Harris County.

This recognition coincides with World TB Day, observed annually on March 24 – a day dedicated to raising awareness about the global burden of tuberculosis and efforts to eliminate the disease.

The HCPH TB Elimination Program was honored for its holistic approach to TB care, which goes beyond medical treatment. The program has helped patients access transportation, housing, and food, recognizing that social determinants of health play a critical role in treatment success.

HCPH has also raised funds to support patients and is developing a gift card program as an incentive for patients who are noncompliant with treatment. Additionally, the program is working on securing temporary housing for patients who need to isolate during treatment, ensuring they receive care in a safe and supportive environment. As a result, a high percentage of patients have completed treatment, significantly impacting the community.

“Our TB Elimination Program’s dedication to providing exceptional services and resources is instrumental in assisting community members facing the challenges of TB,” said Dr. Ericka Brown, HPCH’s Local Health Authority and Director of the Community Health and Wellness Division, which oversees the TB Elimination Program. “By addressing both medical and social needs, we are not only supporting our patients but also advancing our mission to eliminate TB in our communities.”

This is not the first time HCPH’s TB Elimination Program has received this honor. The CDC recognized the program in 2022 for its exceptional efforts in TB prevention and control during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Impact of Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis remains a significant public health concern both nationally and globally. According to the CDC, the United States reported 9,633 cases of TB disease in 2023, marking an incidence rate of 2.9 cases per 100,000 persons—the highest case count since 2013.

Globally, approximately 8.2 million people were newly diagnosed with TB in 2023, the highest number recorded since the World Health Organization (WHO) began global TB monitoring in 1995.

TB is a contagious disease that primarily affects the lungs and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. To prevent TB, community members are encouraged to:

Get tested: Especially if you have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with TB, have a weakened immune system, or have traveled to areas with high TB prevalence.

Especially if you have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with TB, have a weakened immune system, or have traveled to areas with high TB prevalence. Complete treatment: If diagnosed with latent TB infection or active TB disease, adhere strictly to the prescribed treatment regimen to prevent the development and spread of drug-resistant TB strains.

If diagnosed with latent TB infection or active TB disease, adhere strictly to the prescribed treatment regimen to prevent the development and spread of drug-resistant TB strains. Maintain good hygiene: Cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and ensure proper ventilation in living spaces to reduce airborne transmission.

World TB Day Event Next Monday

In observance of World TB Day, HCPH and the Houston Health Department will co-host a presentation for healthcare professionals and community health workers on Monday, March 24, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center (4410 Reed Road, Houston). The event will feature experts from Texas Children’s Hospital, Ben Taub Hospital, and Baylor College of Medicine, who will discuss various topics on TB.

Interested participants must register in advance at https://bit.ly/WorldTBDayEvent2025. Seating is limited, so early registration is encouraged.

For more information about HCPH’s TB services and resources, please visit www.hcphtx.org/TB or contact the HCPH TB Elimination Program at (832) 927-6391.