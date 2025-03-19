Be A Pioneer for a Day at Katy ISD’s 39th Annual Folk Life Festival

KATY, TX [March 19, 2025] – Step back in time and visit pioneer life at Katy ISD’s 39th annual Folk Life Festival, to be held Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Kenneth D. Welch Outdoor Learning Center (OLC), which is located west of the Katy ISD Education Support Complex (6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494). Visit the OLC’s website to learn more. – Step back in time and visit pioneer life at Katy ISD’s 39th annual Folk Life Festival, to be held Saturday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Kenneth D. Welch Outdoor Learning Center (OLC), which is located west of the Katy ISD Education Support Complex (6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494). Visit theto learn more.

Visitors will get a glimpse into what life was like in the late 1800s for early Texans, with more than a dozen presentations and demonstrations representing life in Texas from a bygone era. Visitors can experience:

Texas Pioneer Soldier re-enactments

Blacksmith demonstrations

Honeybee keeping

Chuck wagon skills

Dulcimer music

Quilting, spinning and weaving

Farm animals

Archery

Native American culture

Texas cowboy camp

Tin punching

Pioneer games

Corn shelling and grinding

Rag doll making

Arts and crafts

Guests will also be able to tour the OLC, visit science and history classroom exhibits and walk along nature trails.

The event is free to attend, and concessions will be provided by Chick-fil-A.