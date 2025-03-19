Attorney General Ken Paxton Sues Coppell ISD for Illegally Teaching Woke and Hateful Critical Race Theory Curriculum

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Coppell Independent School District (“ISD”) officials for illegally teaching critical race theory (“CRT”).

The lawsuit was filed after a video was published showing Evan Whitfield, Director of Curriculum and Instruction for Coppell ISD, discussing how the district had “gotten around” prohibitions on the use of CRT in state policies and curricula “by saying we’re not teaching [CRT].” Whitfield further stated that “despite what our state standards say,” Coppell ISD does “what’s right.”

When asked if a teacher can just close the door and teach “what’s right,” Whitfield said, “Shh, that’s what we do.” Whitfield also bragged about essentially using “Next General Science Standards” curriculum, which has never been approved by the State Board of Education and textbooks with similar approaches to “environmental education” have been rejected.

“Liberal administrators who want to ignore state law and unlawfully push divisive and racist CRT curriculum in classrooms will be held responsible for their actions,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas children deserve to receive the best education in the world, not have woke ideology forced upon them. My lawsuit aims to put an immediate end to this illegal and hateful curriculum and immediately stop the blatant refusal to follow state law by certain officials at Coppell ISD.”