Time Flies When You’re Having FUN! Enjoy Lone Star Flight Museum Spring Break Flight Plan

HOUSTON, Texas (March 17, 2025) –Visiting aircraft, special Spacesuit demonstration, Hangar Talks, and hands on STEM learning activities are all part of the Spring Break flight plan this week at Lone Star Flight Museum! There’s always something for everyone at the only museum whose exhibits FLY!

SPRING BREAK SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS:

Visiting Plane of the Month

LSFM’s March Plane of the Month is the legendary HMX-1 CH-46! This helicopter served in the Presidential Fleet for 8 U.S. Presidents— Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, G.H.W. Bush, Clinton, G.W. Bush and Obama. Although most of its service was transporting VIP’s, it did carry President Clinton as Marine One. Here for a limited time only! See it during regular museum hours or during Spring Break festivities.

Schedules subject to change. Visit us online at LONESTARFLIGHT.ORG or our FACEBOOK and INSTAGRAM pages for the latest program and event information, or call 346-708-2517.

About the Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum (LSFM) is a 501c3 aviation museum and STEM learning center with a mission to celebrate flight and achievements in Texas aviation as well as educate and engage our youth through science, technology, engineering, and math. In addition to the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame, the 130,000 square foot museum is home to a flying collection of rare and historic commercial, general aviation, and military aircraft. Guests can experience the wonder of flight in a warbird ride and get hands-on in the high-tech Aviation Learning Center and Flight Academy. Located at Ellington Airport, just 20 minutes from downtown Houston, LSFM is open Tuesday-Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with special Spring Break hours on Monday, March 17 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sundays Noon – 5 p.m. Tickets start at $12 with senior and military discounts. Free Museum Days presented by ExxonMobil are available every Tuesday, pre-registration is required, tickets are limited, see website for details. Museum memberships available. For details, visit lonestarflight.org or call 346-708-2517, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.