Sheriff’s Office Mourns Deputy Christina Kohler

March 17, 2025 — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is sad to confirm the passing of Deputy Christina Kohler, 37. Deputy Kohler’s death in the 8600 block of Almeda Genoa Road on Thursday, March 13 is being investigated by the Houston Police Department as an apparent suicide. An autopsy is being conducted to confirm the cause of her death. Deputy Kohler joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2018 and was most recently assigned to the courts division.

The Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Division is offering mental health and peer support services to Deputy Kohler’s colleagues as they grieve her tragic loss. The Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the community’s prayers and support, and we offer our deepest sympathies to Deputy Kohler’s family.

Donations to Deputy Kohler’s family may be made via the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Association.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call The Harris Center for Mental Health at 713-970-7000.