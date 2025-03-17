Northwest Assistance Ministries Announces New Linda and Harlan Martens Endowed President & CEO, Nadine Scamp

Houston, TX – Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nadine Scamp as its new Linda and Harlan Martens Endowed President & CEO, effective April 7, 2025. Nadine succeeds Les Cave, who will retire on April 4, 2025, after more than six years of dedicated service to NAM.

Nadine brings over two decades of experience in developing and directing programs and organizations that support women and families, with a particular focus on behavioral health, reentry, and housing services. She has served as the CEO of Santa Maria Hostel since January 2014 and previously held various executive leadership roles with Volunteers of America Texas. A passion has marked her career for creating programs that foster hope, healing, and purpose while promoting larger-scale community stability and resiliency.

Nadine holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin and a Master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Houston. She has contributed to several peer-reviewed journals related to her work and has served on numerous local and statewide boards and committees, including the Network of Behavioral Health Providers Board of Directors, the Pathways Community HUB Community Advisory Council, and the Community Engagement Advisory Board for Baylor College of Medicine/University of Houston’s Consortium for Translational and Precision Health. Additionally, she has been involved with the Harris County Plan of Safe Care Steering Committee, the Texas FASD Collaboration, and the Houston/Harris County Office of Drug Policy Task Force.

A longtime resident of the Spring/Klein area, Nadine is an active member of Klein United Methodist Church. Her husband, an optometrist, runs a nonprofit organization that promotes access to vision care. Her family is deeply rooted in the community, with her children attending local schools. Her eldest son graduated from Klein Collins High School and the United States Military Academy at West Point and is currently serving as a Second Lieutenant in the 31st Air Defense Artillery Brigade at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Her middle son, a graduate of Northland Christian School, is a freshman in the honors program at Louisiana State University, studying finance. Her youngest daughter is currently in middle school at Northland Christian.

About Northwest Assistance Ministries Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) is a nonprofit, community-based organization dedicated to providing basic needs assistance, including food, shelter, health services, and educational programs, to individuals and families in need throughout the Greater Houston area. Through the support of donors, volunteers, and community partners, NAM strives to create a thriving and self-sufficient community.