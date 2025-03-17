Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant Captured in Liberty Co.

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the capture of another fugitive from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Rigoberto Enrique Valencia was taken into custody on Friday, March 14, in Liberty Co. A Crime Stoppers reward will not be paid in his arrest.

Rigoberto Enrique Valencia, 20, a criminal illegal immigrant from El Salvador, was taken into custody in Cleveland following a traffic stop coordinated between DPS Special Agents and the Liberty Co. Sheriff’s Office. He had been wanted out of Harris Co. since Aug. 29, 2024, for failure to appear (carrying a prohibited weapon).

In March 2024, Valencia was arrested by the Houston Police Department for unlawful carrying of a weapon. On Aug. 25, 2024, he was arrested again by the Houston Police Department for carrying a prohibited weapon and subsequently bonded out of jail several days later. For more information, view Valencia’s captured bulletin here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 16 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including four sex offenders and five criminal illegal immigrants – with $22,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS Special Agents work with local and federal law enforcement agencies to apprehend all the criminal illegal immigrants that have been identified and to select the fugitives that appear on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.