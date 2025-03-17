Inspiring Eagle Scount Project by Siddharth Majumdar

Siddharth Majumdar, a 7th grader at Beck Junior High School and an active Boy Scout, is working on to benefit the Katy community. Siddharth has been a dedicated scout since 1st grade and has a diverse range of interests, including competitive swimming, taekwondo (he’s a 3rd dan black belt working toward his 4th degree), chess, and school team sports, including football and track and field.

As part of his Eagle Scout project, Siddharth noticed a gap in the Katy area when it comes to properly retiring worn American flags. While participating in the Flags Across America program, he realized that there were no collection boxes available for people to retire old flags. In response, he decided to build three flag retirement boxes to be placed at Willowfork Fire Stations 1, 2, and 3. The local VFW will assist in the respectful retirement of these flags. This initiative will serve communities across Cinco Ranch, Silver Ranch, Pine Mill Ranch, and Seven Meadows.

The project will begin in March 2025, with materials sourced from Home Depot, and will make it easier for residents to discard flags respectfully rather than throwing them in the trash. Siddharth’s goal is to raise awareness that torn flags should never be displayed, and there is a proper, respectful way to retire them. His project underscores the importance of flag etiquette and how small acts can have a big impact on a community.