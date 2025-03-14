Master Gardeners offer Kids Camp

Youths entering grades 3-5 can have fun this summer learning about gardening by attending Earth Kind Kids Camp, sponsored by Fort Bend County Master Gardeners.

The July 21-24 day camp will cover the topics of gardening, horticulture and environmental science through different high-energy projects that help the youths learn about seeds, plants, rain and other topics between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each day.

Registration is open for the camp, which will be in Building D at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds, 4310 Texas 36 in Rosenberg. The camp is limited to the first 25 paid participants. Register at https://agrilife.org/ftbend4h/event/2025earthkindkidscamp/ The fee is $85. Registration includes all materials, snacks and a T-shirt.

For more information, contact Brandy Rader at Brandy.Rader@ag.tamu.edu



Fort Bend County Master Gardener Annette Beadles of Richmond helps Alex make a rain stick at Kids Camp.

Fort Bend County Master Gardener Clarence Gray of Missouri City leads a session on microplastics and their challenge to the ecosystems last year during Kids Camp.